Boy Scout Troop 315 February Newsletter

February is one of those months that resets the scouting year. We receive the charter paperwork and scouts are registered for 2020 calendar year.



This month also initiates summer camp kick off with a council wide meeting with troops and their youth leadership. We also have a ceremony in the middle of the month to celebrate all scouts achievements up to date.



Our troop has evolved over the past 10 years to be what you see. Leadership invested many hours of time to see these young men grow into Eagle scouts and leaders in their own rite.

With one payment left for Sea base scouts and a plane ticket away. We will also talk about finalizing the Swa Base trip at the Court of Honor with parents. There is a chance we will fly out of Detroit airport on Friday and stay in Florida at a hotel before we venture out to the islands. Mr Boes will talk with you on Feb 16 .

Jan 31 – Feb 2

Camp Miakonda is hosting a Winter weekend for all council troops. Scout will be challenged in First Aid, Fire Building and other scout craft while camping in cabins. We will leave at 6:30pm from the scout house, All scouts make sure you have your mess kits , sleeping bag, class A shirt and your basic needs stuff. We will return home Sunday morning around 930am

Home improvement merit badge





Mike Julien is wanting to teach Home improvement as a merit badge while doing some upgrades to our scouthouse in March. If any parents can volunteer their talents to this venture, plans are to replace windows, finish the kitchen area with sink installed, replace water heater and remodel the bathrooms. Either contact Mike Julien or let me know and I can refer you to him for a pan .

Feb 16 Court of Honor

We will meet at normal scout time at the Virginia Theater for a court of honor. Full class A uniform for the event. Note. The theater will be open to the public at 3pm with a movie so we wont be able to start early however. I still would like to show a movie for free for the scouts after the ceremony. We’ll discuss at the meeting after camp. I may be missing info on some rank stuff per scout so be prepared to discuss your current rank and merit badges with me at the meeting after camp

Feb 26 Groundhog dinner

Our youth leadership and scoutmaster will be attending the annual summer camp kick off event at Miakonda. All material will be given to us for this years summer program. Looks like Aaron, Alex T. are the SPL and ASPL who get to go

March 7-8 Camp Alaska

We will hike out from Joe Whites house .25 mile to Doc Roberts woods for a 24 hr survival camp. Scouts are required to build ashelter, fire and spend 24 hours in a survival environment.