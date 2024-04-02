North Baltimore, Ohio

April 2, 2024 7:26 am

Boy Scout Troop #315 Newsletter April 2024

April Newsletter Troop 315
 
Happy Easter to all our scouts and welcome new scouts.  Here is the into to our new scouts I handed out at the meting before Easter.  Below are links for upcoming camps and deadlines.  Please make sure you can meet the deadlines.  We have better chances to get all merit badges we want when this happens.
 

Welcome to Troop 315

North Baltimore, Ohio

Charter Organization American Legion post 539

Charter Rep Mike Julien Ph. 4194199529

Committee Chair Dennis Miller

Treasurer Tasha Krebs

Parent Coordinator Frank Boes Ph. 4193083446

Eagle Coach Larry Bateson Ph 4197219015

Committee at large Tim Brown , Tammy Trout , William Trout Ph. 4193155767

Scoutmaster Shawn Benjamin Ph 4193798432

Assistant Scoutmasters Joseph White , Jesse Vanlerberg, Josh Fennel Ph. 4196729322

Friends of the Troop Steve Thompson , Merit Badge Counselor

Brad Rowlinson, Merit Badge Counselor

The Troop Senior Patrol Leader Daniel Hinkle

Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Boden Lanham

upcoming program dates (Camps and fundraisers)

April 14 Josh Fennel Eagle Court of Honor American Legion

May 17 – 19 Armed Forces Camp and fundraiser Findlay Fairgrounds

May 27 Memorial Day Parade North Baltimore

June 12 Monsoon Lagoon Port Clinton $32.00

June 16 – 22 Summer Camp at PSR Pioneer ,OH $376.00

July 7 – 13 Summer Camp at Berry 1st year Findlay , OH $315.00

July 21 Court of Honor picnic at park North Baltimore, OH

July 27 GOST Revival , maybe North Baltimore, OH

Aug 14 – 17 Pemberville free fair trash detail Pemberville , OH

Sept 27 – 29 Luckey Festival Food booth Luckey OH

Oct 4-6 Fall Camporee Wood District TBD

Oct 12 Soccer parking Van Buren, OH

Oct 13 Apple butter parking Grand Rapids OH

Oct 26 Parade and Cub scare North Baltimore, OH

November Merit Badge in house month

Dec 28 Video Game Night / Lock in North Baltimore, OH

Meetings are every Sunday except when We have a camp or outing or

6:00 pm at scout house Holidays

Class A uniform Shirt at meetings , District /council events

Class B T Shirt at all fundraisers and community service projects

Full Class A ( Shirt , pants/shorts / neckerchief / sash / hat / socks / belt, patches) for parades ,ceremonies

A scout handbook will be needed Cost.. $20.00, however, you will use this book your entire scout career until 18 or Eagle.

Scout Accounts

The troop has many opportunities to earn money which we use for our annual program. Depending on how much each scout and family can commit to these determinate how much they can earn

How it works

Any fundraiser that earns over $250.00 will be split into 2 categories, operations and individual accounts. Shifts or shares can be earned by signing up for a time slot for each fundraiser. An example is Luckey Fest, The 3 day event is broken into shifts. By family and scout working these shifts, they earn a share from the total amount earned less 50% which goes towards cabins , patches , etc.

ex. Net earned 2800.00 15 scouts and families work 15 shifts ½ of 2800 is 1400 / 15=93.00per scout into their accounts

Scout financial sponsors

We want every boy who joins our troop to have the same equal opportunities. In the event scouts have done their best in fundraising and price becomes a topic. There are options I have to ensure we all can participate in all activities. We do ask that scouts show effort in fundraising when additional funds are needed

High Adventure

White water Rafting in Pennsylvania.

Every 3 years, The troop , in August , goes to Ohiopyle for a rafting weekend. Next year will be our year to go which happens in August.

Nerd Nights – Billy Trout has offered to run a cards and board games night weekly on Saturdays. Scouts are welcome to come and participate. Families will often send sharable snacks for the group which usually is 8 – 12 boys.

Retro uniforms – Once upon a time our troop had a positive reputation for wearing the 1950’s scout uniforms. I do have a lot of antique stuff which I’m willing to let our scouts wear until they grow out of it . Since uniforms can be expensive. This option can really let us stick out at any scout event. Rule is Once a uniform always a uniform. I even have some from the 1930’s if this interests you.

Committee opportunities – We welcome any parents grandparents, past scout families to be involved with our troop. From camping to program planning, We have enjoyed many families going with us to events. If you’d like to be part of the process that is Troop 315 , ask any of the leadership,

Meet the troop

Rhys Williams . Joe Rose , Blaze Kline , Camden Mcartney , Levi Vanlerberg , Noah Vanlerberg ,

Daniel Hinkle , Boden Lanham , Dylan Ruthowski , Zack Trout , Domnic Bergey , Rilex Livingston , Odin Livingston , John Bailey , Thomas Hamby, Joey King , Zane Williams ,

 
April 7
 
Merit Badge Selection Day at the meeting.  Scouts.  We will have the signup sheets for both Camp Berry and Camp Frontier.  Parents feel free to stick around to help your son select merit badges for camp.  First year campers will be enrolled in Berry’s 1st year program.  They will be able to select 2 additional merit badges. 
 
April 14
 
Eagle Court of Honor for Josh Fennel, April 14 at 2pm. American Legion.  Class A full uniform.  No meeting that day.
 
Camp fees.  There is an early bird discount for all families who pay camp fees prior to April 21 for Camp Frontier scouts.  $372.00 and includes a camp hat.  …. $392.00 after with no hat.  
 
Camp Fees for Camp Berry are as follows Early bird is 295.00 prior to April 21.   $315.00 after.  No hats offered at this camp but can be purchased for 16.00.  Webelos crossovers get a $20.00 discount for their first year of camp . 
 
Monsoon Lagoon
 
The troop has been asking to go to Monsoon Lagoon this year in spite of the price of $45.00 which we do on the Wednesday before summer camp, we are able to reduce that price to 32.00 per scout and use troop fund to offset.  
 So, June 12 will be our date to go.  I’ll need a ticket count ASAP to ensure I can get enough but not overbuy while they’re somewhat discounted.
 

Summer Camp Update

With the large addition to our troop anticipated. We have an opportunity to offer 2 Summer Camps this year. It’s been 6 years since we did this, but can offer Camp Frontier from June 16 – 22 and Camp Berry from July 7-13. Camp Berry offers a great program for first time campers with its Baden Powell program and shorter travel to and from camp. For older scouts, there are a lot of merit badges to offer however, Scouts can pick either camp or both if you’d like to double up on merit badges this year. Let me know which camp you’re interested in.

 
 
 
Black Swamp Camp Berry Link
 
 
 
 

Scouts BSA Registration & Resources

 

 
 
 
Pioneer Scout Reservation Link 
 

 

Scouts BSA Summer Camp Leader’s/Parent’s Guide | Camp Frontier | Pioneer Scout Reservation | Erie Shores Council (psrweb.org)

 

Scouts BSA Summer Camp Leader’s/Parent’s Guide | Camp Frontier | Pioneer…

camp frontier, Pioneer Scout Reservation

