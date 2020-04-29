Boy Scouts Troop 315 Newsletter

Troop 315 Newsletter
Scoutmasters Minute
Well scouts, It’s been a real challenge for us and the sacrifice we all have made to curve this pandemic is hopefully allowing us to step forward to a “new normal”. They’ll be a lot of talk as to what that will look like; all wearing masks, no horseplay, no handshakes or hugs, small gatherings in closed spaces. Whatever it may be, we as a troop need to be aware of each other in the upcoming years’ program. I’ve been working with Erie Shores and National Sea Base as to this summer’s outcome. Both are still planning to have their camps , so long as the Governor and this pandemic allow the phases of re opening to continue. That means Summer camp will happen on June 21 – 27 and Sea Base will take place on July. 17-25.
What is canceled
Normally, we have a few festivals each year to earn money for the scouts program. This year, Pemberville free Fair, and Armed Forces Days have canceled . We are still waiting to hear about GOST , and the others upcoming in fall.
Meetings resume May 17
This is a tentative date and our committee will have a plan for safe spaces as we resume scout meetings. It’s been a while and please don’t feel committed if you don’t feel safe to attend. We will email minutes from each meeting to keep you all informed.
Summer Camp June 21 thru 27. Camp Frontier in Pioneer Ohio
Cost this year is $328.00 I have reserved 13 spots for scouts I have wanting to go. All early bird paid scouts will also receive a Camp Frontier hat. Here is a link to the leaders guide.. If you are a parent and would like to go with your son; Cost is $112.00 and also having Youth Protection completed. Make checks payable to Troop 315. Payment due before June 10th . now. Note all paynet dates have been extended.
Also Physicals are required for all scouts and adults participating. Here is the link for that
A copy of your insurance card is also required with this packet and due by June 20, 2019
Merit badge sign up starts May 1st. All scout that I have list from will get in on that date. If you haven’t done this yet. Please get with me to ensure you get what you want .
Here is the current list of scout attending. Skyler, David, Jesse, Zack T. Aaron, Jordan K. Cole, Mitchell, Chris, Boden,Ian, Josh C.- Leaders are Frank, Billy, Tim, Joe and Shawn
Possible Eagle project
Quite a few N.B. citizens have been asking if our troop has a scout who is ready for an Eagle project, would like to create a dog park in our community. Not sure of any details as to location or what it would take. If you are Life rank and ready, contact me or Mr. Bateson . I have people in the loop who know what they’re looking for.
Backup plan for summer camp.
In the event Erie Shores decides to cancel summer program including PSR camp. and.. Phase 2 of the CDC still includes youth program to open, We have been invited to do our own summer camp for a week at Nixon’s pond. We would plan a weeklong program including meritbadges, open time and root beer cantina along with parents night , etc. This is an only if scenerio but felt it important to connect our scouts this summer in outdoor program. We will discuss all this if needed, however, there wouldn’t be much cost and food would be grocery list style such as weekend camps in the past. Again. Lets wait and see.
Sea Base info
Sea Base is still on schedule
Here are a few things you should know immediately as you prepare for your adventure:
- Check it out! On your 2020 Brinton Environmental Center Participant Guide, use the Table of Contents to quickly scroll to the page or section you need!
- The Crew Roster(s) is the only document needed prior to arrival: Leaders are able to complete their crew roster by clicking “Register”, then “2020 Roster Upload Form” on the Sea Base website, www.bsaseabase.org, or at this link: Sea Base Crew Roster. Follow the prompt on the screen and have your Registration Code and Crew Number ready to complete this process. Crew Rosters need to be uploaded 90 days prior to your adventure.
- Unable to fill all the slots in your crew? Please visit Scout Connections on our website, www.bsaseabase.org. Here, you can post information pertaining to your crew to let other units know that you have one or more slot to be filled. Please follow the directions on the webpage.
- Making your last payment? Please keep in mind, the registration department cannot take credit cards after the initial deposit. Electronic Check (ACH) is the only accepted payment method. Click here to make a payment.
- In an effort to prevent disappointment, please note the following information: Every participant, including adults, must complete the BSA Swim Test in a strong manner prior to arrival. The BSA Swim Test should be documented on the BSA Unit Swim Classification Record and submitted during check in. Please understand that Sea Base does not provide the BSA Swim Test and must be completed before arrival. Those classified as Beginners or Non-Swimmers will not be permitted to participate in any Sea Base Adventure. Please note that all participants are required to complete the Sea Base Swim Review upon arrival. The Swim Review is a 100-yard swim, similar to the BSA Swim Test. Those that cannot complete the Swim Review in a strong-manner cannot participate in their Sea Base Adventure and will be sent home at their own expense. No refund will be offered to non-swimmers.
- In an effort to better accommodate your unit, Sea Base is now offering vehicle parking. We recommend that your unit rent large passenger vehicles that you keep for the duration of your adventure. Additionally, in the event the Florida Keys are evacuated due to inclement weather, rental vehicles are the fastest and safest way to evacuate.
- Have questions regarding transportation to and from the airports? Sea Base does not provide a shuttle service; however, there is a list of rental car companies and shuttle services on pages 11 & 12 of your 2020 Brinton Environmental Center Participant Guide.
- If you need a place to stay as you are traveling to the Brinton Environmental Center, South Florida Council Camps can help. Check out the Camp Sawyer Brochure for more information, or visit the Camp Sawyer, South Florida Council website.
- Every participant must be a registered member of the BSA. This includes leaders and scouts.
- Every Sea Base participant must complete a BSA Annual Health and Medical Record. No other medical form will be accepted. The BSA Medical needs to be turned in upon arrival. The BSA Medical is good for one year through the end of the month in which it was completed. For example: If a BSA Medical was completed on June 2, 2019, it is valid through June 30, 2020.
- Weight Requirements: All Sea Base participants must meet BSA Height and Weight Guidelines. Exceptions may be made for individuals who do not exceed the BSA H&W Guidelines by more than 20 lbs. To receive an exception, the participant must provide a letter from their physician stating that they are in good health and are approved for participation in a Sea Base Adventure. Persons 78″ tall and over are not eligible for an exception. (Height & Weight Chart can be found on page 5 of your Participant Guide.)
- As required by BSA Youth Protection, every crew must have at least two adult leaders over the age of 21. Sea Base crews with co-ed (male & female) youth participants, must have at least one female adult leader over the age of 21. Any participant under the age of 21 is considered a youth.
- Every Adult Leader must complete BSA or Venturing Youth Protection Training, BSA Safe Swim Defense and BSA Safety Afloat Training and BSA Hazardous Weather. Your unit must provide copies of the certificates for each completed training courses upon arrival.
- At least one Adult Leader per crew must have both Wilderness First Aid and CPR training, or hold a higher professional certification. A list of approved Wilderness First Aid and CPR courses can be found at the American Camp Association website. Proof of certification must be submitted upon arrival.
- If any member of your crew has a dietary restriction, please complete this Dietary Notification Form and return to the Sea Base Galley at [email protected], at least two weeks prior to arrival.
- All paperwork must be submitted upon arrival. Please provide copies of all BSA Annual Health and Medical Records, Unit Swim Classification Record(s) and Adult Leader Trainings and Certifications at check in on arrival day. All Brinton Environmental Center Adventures do not require that any form be uploaded prior to arrival, with the exception of the Crew Roster (should be uploaded 90 days prior to arrival). All forms should be placed in a notebook or folder. Please do not use plastic sleeves to ensure a timely check-in process.
- What is biodegradeable sunscreen? According to some research biodegradable sunscreens are those that do not contain the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate, which some researchers have found to harm corals, the living organisms that make up the coral reefs of the Florida Keys. Many brands of acceptable biodegradeable sunscreen are available; Mote Marine Laboratory promotes the use of Reef Safe Sunscreen, which is the brand sold in the Sea Base Ship Store. Learn more at these links: Reef Safe Sunscreen & Sunscreen Report, January 2019.
- On your arrival day, your crew should arrive between 1:00pm and 3:00pm to ensure enough time for the orientation process. Any crew arriving after 3:00pm could delay their adventure. Please do not arrive earlier than 1:00pm on your arrival day. Please have lunch prior to arrival; Sea Base does not provide lunch for arriving crews.
- On your departure day, crews can leave as early as they would like, but all crews must depart by 10:00am. If your crew would like to depart before 8:00am, an early, continental breakfast can be provided; please let us know if your crew needs an early breakfast during check-in.
Quote from Lord Baden Powell
” A Scout smiles and whistles under all circumstances.”