Boy Scouts Troop 315 Newsletter

Troop 315 Newsletter

Scoutmasters Minute

Well scouts, It’s been a real challenge for us and the sacrifice we all have made to curve this pandemic is hopefully allowing us to step forward to a “new normal”. They’ll be a lot of talk as to what that will look like; all wearing masks, no horseplay, no handshakes or hugs, small gatherings in closed spaces. Whatever it may be, we as a troop need to be aware of each other in the upcoming years’ program. I’ve been working with Erie Shores and National Sea Base as to this summer’s outcome. Both are still planning to have their camps , so long as the Governor and this pandemic allow the phases of re opening to continue. That means Summer camp will happen on June 21 – 27 and Sea Base will take place on July. 17-25.

What is canceled

Normally, we have a few festivals each year to earn money for the scouts program. This year, Pemberville free Fair, and Armed Forces Days have canceled . We are still waiting to hear about GOST , and the others upcoming in fall.

Meetings resume May 17

This is a tentative date and our committee will have a plan for safe spaces as we resume scout meetings. It’s been a while and please don’t feel committed if you don’t feel safe to attend. We will email minutes from each meeting to keep you all informed.

Summer Camp June 21 thru 27. Camp Frontier in Pioneer Ohio

Cost this year is $328.00 I have reserved 13 spots for scouts I have wanting to go. All early bird paid scouts will also receive a Camp Frontier hat. Here is a link to the leaders guide.. If you are a parent and would like to go with your son; Cost is $112.00 and also having Youth Protection completed. Make checks payable to Troop 315. Payment due before June 10th . now. Note all paynet dates have been extended.

Also Physicals are required for all scouts and adults participating. Here is the link for that

A copy of your insurance card is also required with this packet and due by June 20, 2019

Merit badge sign up starts May 1st. All scout that I have list from will get in on that date. If you haven’t done this yet. Please get with me to ensure you get what you want .

Here is the current list of scout attending. Skyler, David, Jesse, Zack T. Aaron, Jordan K. Cole, Mitchell, Chris, Boden,Ian, Josh C.- Leaders are Frank, Billy, Tim, Joe and Shawn

Possible Eagle project

Quite a few N.B. citizens have been asking if our troop has a scout who is ready for an Eagle project, would like to create a dog park in our community. Not sure of any details as to location or what it would take. If you are Life rank and ready, contact me or Mr. Bateson . I have people in the loop who know what they’re looking for.

Backup plan for summer camp.