Boys B-Ball Falls at Ayersville

Ayersville Holiday Tournament – North Baltimore faced Ayersville tonight, and Leipsic played Toledo Christian. Today’s winners (Toledo Christian & Ayersville) will play each other Monday at 8:00.

The consolation game (North Baltimore vs Leipsic) will be at 4:00.

North Baltimore vs Ayersville – 12/27/19

Varsity Boys

Ayersville 4-13-11-22—50

North Baltimore 5-9-8-15—37

Scoring for NB:

Levi Gazarek – 27 points, 15 rebounds

Mitch Clark – 5

Clayton Heineman – 2

Johnny Hagemyer – 2, 2 assists, 2 steals

Zach Weinandy – 1, 2 steals

NB shot just 20% on 2-pt. , but 50% from 3 pt. and only 52% on free throws.



Varsity Overall Record 1-4, BVC 1-1

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Mon 12/30 vs Leipsic @ Ayersville, 4:00