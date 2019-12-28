Boys B-Ball Falls at Ayersville

Ayersville Holiday Tournament – North Baltimore faced Ayersville tonight, and Leipsic played Toledo Christian. Today’s winners (Toledo Christian & Ayersville) will play each other Monday at 8:00.
The consolation game (North Baltimore vs Leipsic) will be at 4:00.
North Baltimore vs Ayersville – 12/27/19
Varsity Boys
Ayersville 4-13-11-22—50
North Baltimore 5-9-8-15—37
Scoring for NB:
Levi Gazarek – 27 points, 15 rebounds
Mitch Clark – 5
Clayton Heineman – 2
Johnny Hagemyer – 2, 2 assists, 2 steals
Zach Weinandy – 1, 2 steals
NB shot just 20% on 2-pt. , but 50% from 3 pt. and only 52% on free throws.
Varsity Overall Record 1-4, BVC 1-1
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Mon 12/30 vs Leipsic @ Ayersville, 4:00