Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
Site Manager PT
Accepting New Patients
May 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Dec. 2019 new logo
Weekly Specials
Fall 2019

Boys B-Ball Falls at Ayersville

Ayersville Holiday Tournament – North Baltimore faced Ayersville tonight, and Leipsic played Toledo Christian. Today’s winners (Toledo Christian & Ayersville) will play each other Monday at 8:00.

The consolation game (North Baltimore vs Leipsic) will be at 4:00.

North Baltimore vs Ayersville – 12/27/19

Varsity Boys
Ayersville 4-13-11-22—50
North Baltimore 5-9-8-15—37

Scoring for NB:

Levi Gazarek – 27 points, 15 rebounds
Mitch Clark – 5
Clayton Heineman – 2
Johnny Hagemyer – 2, 2 assists, 2 steals
Zach Weinandy – 1, 2 steals

NB shot just 20% on 2-pt. , but 50% from 3 pt. and only 52% on free throws. 

Varsity Overall Record 1-4, BVC 1-1

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Mon 12/30 vs Leipsic @ Ayersville, 4:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Watershed Locations January
T and J Jan 2016
Rotating Ad
Logo Panel April 2017
June 2019
NBLS Website