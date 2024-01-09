North Baltimore, Ohio

January 9, 2024 1:36 am

Boys B-ball Scoring from 1/06/24 Game

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

Allen East @ North Baltimore – 1/6/24

 

Varsity Boys

Allen East  20-18-19-16—73

North Baltimore  8-9-12-11—40

———————————–

Owen Clark – 13

Rowen Tackett – 9

Brody Walter – 6

Jack Clark – 4

Zander – 4

Luke Long – 2

Wyatt Baltz – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A:  14-39 (36%)

3-PT FGM-A:  3-16 (19%)

FTM-A:  3-5 (60%)

Rebounds: NB 30, AE 33

Rebound Leaders: O Clark 7

Steals Leader: B Walter 3

Turnovers: NB 20, AE 9

 

Varsity Overall Record 4-5, NWCC Record 2-2

 

JV Boys

Allen East—52

North Baltimore—33

———————–

Jack Clark – 11

Luke Long – 9

Gabe Patterson – 5

Zander Ferdinandsen – 4

Cooper Clark – 2

Brody Walter – 2

 

JV Overall Record 6-3

 

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Fri 1/12 Waynesfield-Goshen (home), 6pm

Fri 1/19 @ Lima Perry, 6pm

Sat 1/20 Fremont St Joe (home), 6pm

Sat 1/27 @ Northwood, 6pm

Tue 1/30 Woodward (home), 6pm

Fri 2/2 @ Ridgemont, 6pm

Sat 2/3 Ada (home), 6pm (HOF)

Fri 2/9 Lima TC (home), 6pm (Floor Show)

Sat 2/10 @ Arcadia, 6pm

Tue 2/13 Gibsonburg (home), 6pm

Fri 2/16 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 6pm

Fri 2/23 Hardin-Northern (home), 6pm

