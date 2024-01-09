Boys B-ball Scoring from 1/06/24 Game

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
Allen East @ North Baltimore – 1/6/24
Varsity Boys
Allen East 20-18-19-16—73
North Baltimore 8-9-12-11—40
———————————–
Owen Clark – 13
Rowen Tackett – 9
Brody Walter – 6
Jack Clark – 4
Zander – 4
Luke Long – 2
Wyatt Baltz – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 14-39 (36%)
3-PT FGM-A: 3-16 (19%)
FTM-A: 3-5 (60%)
Rebounds: NB 30, AE 33
Rebound Leaders: O Clark 7
Steals Leader: B Walter 3
Turnovers: NB 20, AE 9
Varsity Overall Record 4-5, NWCC Record 2-2
JV Boys
Allen East—52
North Baltimore—33
———————–
Jack Clark – 11
Luke Long – 9
Gabe Patterson – 5
Zander Ferdinandsen – 4
Cooper Clark – 2
Brody Walter – 2
JV Overall Record 6-3
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Fri 1/12 Waynesfield-Goshen (home), 6pm
Fri 1/19 @ Lima Perry, 6pm
Sat 1/20 Fremont St Joe (home), 6pm
Sat 1/27 @ Northwood, 6pm
Tue 1/30 Woodward (home), 6pm
Fri 2/2 @ Ridgemont, 6pm
Sat 2/3 Ada (home), 6pm (HOF)
Fri 2/9 Lima TC (home), 6pm (Floor Show)
Sat 2/10 @ Arcadia, 6pm
Tue 2/13 Gibsonburg (home), 6pm
Fri 2/16 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 6pm
Fri 2/23 Hardin-Northern (home), 6pm