North Baltimore, Ohio

April 10, 2022 8:02 am

March 2020

Boys Basketball 2022 Awards

 

The North Baltimore High School Middle School Basketball teams held their season awards.

Mitchell Clark and Johnny Hagemyer with the build of the awards.

Johnny Hagemyer 4yr Varsity, 4Yr Participation
Mitchell Clark 4yr Varsity, 4Yr Participation
Gunner Kepling 3yr Varsity, 4yr Participation
Isaiah Boyd 2nd yr
Caiden Phillips 2nd yr
Brock Baltz 
Wyatt Baltz 4yr participation
Owen Clark 4yr participation
Logan Keller 4yr participation
Kaleb Kelley 3yr JV 
Don Courtney 2yr JV
Andre Johnson 2yr JV
Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg 2yr JV 
Jeremiah Boyd 
Logan Rader 1st yr JV 
Braiden Solly
Cameron Steffen

Junior High Boys
1st Year
Noah Kelley
Luke Long
Jonah hagemyer
Jack Clark
Isaiah Hyden
Trevor Walter
Zander Ferdinandsen
Gabe Patterson
Josiah Boyd
Eli Mockenstrum
Ian Ramirez

2nd Year
Cooper Clark
Noah Laureano
Drew Meggitt
Jacob Rockhill
Brody Walter

