North Baltimore, Ohio

The Tiger Boys are still in pre-season with at HOME scrimmage tomorrow in The Jungle at 11:00.

Boys Basketball
DateOpponentLocationTime
11/10Lakota (scr)Away6:00
11/13Tri ScrimmageHome11:00
11/18Woodmore (scr)Away6:00
11/24ElmwoodHome6:00
12/3Pandora-GilboaAway6:00
12/10RiverdaleHome6:00
12/11Hardin NorthernAway6:00
12/15ElmwoodHome6:00
12/17Van BurenAway6:00
12/21Hilltop (mini cheer)Home6:00
12/23Seneca-EastAway6:00
12/28JV vs AyersvilleAyersville T6:00
12/28Varsity vs AyersvilleAyersville T8:00
12/30JV vs MC or TCAyersville TTBA
12/30Varsity vs MC or TCAyersville TTBA
1/3St. JoeHome6:00
1/7Vanlue (floor show)Home6:00
1/8Patrick HenryAway6:00
1/14ArlingtonAway6:00
1/18HolgateAway6:00
1/21Cory-RawsonHome6:00
1/22Delta (HoF)Home4:00
1/28Liberty BentonAway6:00
2/5WG Hoosier GymAway2:00
2/8NorthwoodHome6:00
2/11ArcadiaAway6:00
2/15McCombHome6:00
2/18Temple ChristianHome6:00
    
