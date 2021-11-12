North Baltimore, Ohio

The Tiger Boys are still in pre-season with at HOME scrimmage tomorrow in The Jungle at 11:00.

Boys Basketball Date Opponent Location Time 11/10 Lakota (scr) Away 6:00 11/13 Tri Scrimmage Home 11:00 11/18 Woodmore (scr) Away 6:00 11/24 Elmwood Home 6:00 12/3 Pandora-Gilboa Away 6:00 12/10 Riverdale Home 6:00 12/11 Hardin Northern Away 6:00 12/15 Elmwood Home 6:00 12/17 Van Buren Away 6:00 12/21 Hilltop (mini cheer) Home 6:00 12/23 Seneca-East Away 6:00 12/28 JV vs Ayersville Ayersville T 6:00 12/28 Varsity vs Ayersville Ayersville T 8:00 12/30 JV vs MC or TC Ayersville T TBA 12/30 Varsity vs MC or TC Ayersville T TBA 1/3 St. Joe Home 6:00 1/7 Vanlue (floor show) Home 6:00 1/8 Patrick Henry Away 6:00 1/14 Arlington Away 6:00 1/18 Holgate Away 6:00 1/21 Cory-Rawson Home 6:00 1/22 Delta (HoF) Home 4:00 1/28 Liberty Benton Away 6:00 2/5 WG Hoosier Gym Away 2:00 2/8 Northwood Home 6:00 2/11 Arcadia Away 6:00 2/15 McComb Home 6:00 2/18 Temple Christian Home 6:00