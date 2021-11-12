North Baltimore, Ohio
November 12, 2021 12:23 pm
419-581-9629
Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365
The Tiger Boys are still in pre-season with at HOME scrimmage tomorrow in The Jungle at 11:00.
|Boys Basketball
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|11/10
|Lakota (scr)
|Away
|6:00
|11/13
|Tri Scrimmage
|Home
|11:00
|11/18
|Woodmore (scr)
|Away
|6:00
|12/3
|Pandora-Gilboa
|Away
|6:00
|12/10
|Riverdale
|Home
|6:00
|12/11
|Hardin Northern
|Away
|6:00
|12/15
|Elmwood
|Home
|6:00
|12/17
|Van Buren
|Away
|6:00
|12/21
|Hilltop (mini cheer)
|Home
|6:00
|12/23
|Seneca-East
|Away
|6:00
|12/28
|JV vs Ayersville
|Ayersville T
|6:00
|12/28
|Varsity vs Ayersville
|Ayersville T
|8:00
|12/30
|JV vs MC or TC
|Ayersville T
|TBA
|12/30
|Varsity vs MC or TC
|Ayersville T
|TBA
|1/3
|St. Joe
|Home
|6:00
|1/7
|Vanlue (floor show)
|Home
|6:00
|1/8
|Patrick Henry
|Away
|6:00
|1/14
|Arlington
|Away
|6:00
|1/18
|Holgate
|Away
|6:00
|1/21
|Cory-Rawson
|Home
|6:00
|1/22
|Delta (HoF)
|Home
|4:00
|1/28
|Liberty Benton
|Away
|6:00
|2/5
|WG Hoosier Gym
|Away
|2:00
|2/8
|Northwood
|Home
|6:00
|2/11
|Arcadia
|Away
|6:00
|2/15
|McComb
|Home
|6:00
|2/18
|Temple Christian
|Home
|6:00