Boys BBall: Ayersville Holiday Tournament

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

Ayersville Holiday Tournament (Ayersville, N Baltimore, Miller City, Toledo Christian)

Ayersville defeated North Baltimore in the evening game of the 4-team holiday

tournament hosted by Ayersville on Tuesday, December 28th. In the afternoon game,

Toledo Christian lost to Miller City.

On Thursday, December 30th, in the championship game, Ayersville defeated Miller City (68-38), and in the consolation game, North Baltimore lost to Toledo Christian (70-42).

***************************************************

North Baltimore vs Ayersville – 12/28/21

******************************************

VARSITY BOYS

North Baltimore 15-11-12-5–43

Ayersville 18-20-26-12—76

———————————–

Mitch Clark – 23

Wyatt Baltz – 11

Gunner Kepling – 4

Caden Phillips – 3

Owen Clark – 2

2-PT FGM-A: 13-32 (41%)

3-PT FGM-A: 4-14 (29%)

FTM-A: 5-7 (71%)

Rebounds: NB 15, Ayersville 36

Rebound Leaders: W Baltz 5

Assists Leader: Kepling 3, Phillips 3

Steals Leader: Phillips 3

Turnovers: NB 14, Ayersville 7

Varsity Overall Record 2-6, BVC 1-2

*************************************

JV BOYS

NB – 13

Ayersville – 41

—————-

Rowan Tackett – 7

Kaleb Kelley – 5

Owen Clark – 1

JV Overall Record 1-6, BVC 0-3

************************************************************

North Baltimore vs Toledo Christian – 12/30/21

************************************************************

VARSITY BOYS

North Baltimore 13-10-10-9–42

Toledo Christian 16-14-23-17—70

————————————–

Mitch Clark – 16

Caden Phillips – 12

Wyatt Baltz – 8

Gunner Kepling – 3

Isaiah Boyd – 3

2-PT FGM-A: 12-29 (41%)

3-PT FGM-A: 3-10 (30%)

FTM-A: 9-13 (69%)

Rebounds: NB 20, TC 37

Rebound Leaders: W Baltz 7

Assists Leader: Phillips 4

Turnovers: NB 15

Varsity Overall Record 2-7, BVC 1-2

**************************************

JV BOYS

NB – 33

TC – 43

Rowan Tackett – 7

Wyatt Baltz – 7

Andre Johnson – 7

Kaleb Kelley – 5

Owen Clark – 5

Braiden Solly – 3

JV Overall Record 1-7, BVC 0-3

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Fri 1/7 vs Vanlue (home), 6pm

Sat 1/8 @ Patrick Henry, 6pm

Fri 1/14 @ Arlington, 6pm

Tue 1/18 @ Holgate, 6pm

Fri 1/21 Cory-Rawson (home), 6pm

Sat 1/22 Delta (home), 6pm (HOF)

Fri 1/28 @ Liberty-Benton, 6pm

Sat 2/5 @ Hoosier Gym (Indiana) vs Waynesfield-Goshen, 2pm

Tue 2/8 Northwood (home), 6pm

Fri 2/11 @ Arcadia, 6pm

Wed 2/15 McComb (home), 6pm

Sat 2/18 Temple Christian (home), 6pm