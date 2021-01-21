Tiger Boys Play Friday & Saturday

High School Boys Basketball Results
Cory-Rawson @ North Baltimore – 1/15/21
Varsity Boys
Cory-Rawson – 55
North Baltimore —48
Mitch Clark – 13
Gunner Kepling – 13
Caden Phillips – 9
Johnny Hagemyer – 7
Zach Weinandy – 4
Isaiah Boyd – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 9-27 (33%)
3-PT FGM-A: 6-11 (55%)
FTM-A: 6-11 (55%)
Rebounds: NB 21, CR 26
Rebounds Leader: Clark 7
Assist Leaders: Hagemyer 5, Kepling 5
Turnovers: NB 9, CR 15
Varsity Overall Record 1-11, BVC 0-4
JV Boys
Cory-Rawson – 39
N Baltimore – 30
Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg – 11
Wyatt Baltz – 7
Andre Johnson – 7
Kaleb Kelley – 3
Brendon Woodward – 2
JV Overall Record 0-12, BVC Record 0-4
Varsity Boys
Ridgemont – 72
North Baltimore —50
Gunner Kepling – 17
Caden Phillips – 9
Johnny Hagemyer – 7
Zach Weinandy – 6
Mitch Clark – 5
Isaiah Boyd – 4
Brock Baltz – 2
Varsity Overall Record 1-12, BVC 0-4
JV Boys
Ridgemont – 42
N Baltimore – 19
Jeremiah Suman – 5
Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg – 4
Don Courtney – 3
Andre Johnson – 3
Brendon Woodward – 2
Brock Baltz – 2
JV Overall Record 0-12, BVC Record 0-4
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Fri 1/22 @ Arcadia, 6pm
Sat 1/23 Pandora-Gilboa (home), 6pm