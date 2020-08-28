Boys BVC Golf Tr-Match

Boys’ Varsity BVC Golf Results vs Riverdale & Van Buren – 8/25/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore
The North Baltimore boys’ golfers competed in their 2nd BVC match of the season against Riverdale & Van Buren.
Below are the results:
1st – Van Buren 159
2nd – Riverdale 208
NB Scores: Hunter Baker 41, Josh Fennell 61
Medalist: Kaleb Bishop (VB) 37
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs McComb & Patrick Henry – 8/27/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore
1st – McComb 199
2nd – Patrick Henry 216
NB Scores: Hunter Baker 43, Josh Fennell 59
Medalist: Hunter Baker (NB) 43
Upcoming Boys’ Golf Matches:
Mon, 8/31, Arcadia & Leipsic @ Pike Run, 4:30
Wed, 9/2, Carey @ Birch Run, 4:30