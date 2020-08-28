NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
Site Manager PT
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Dec. 2019 new logo
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Weekly Specials
January Start with us

Boys BVC Golf Tr-Match

Boys’ Varsity BVC Golf Results vs Riverdale & Van Buren – 8/25/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore

The North Baltimore boys’ golfers competed in their 2nd BVC match of the season against Riverdale & Van Buren.

Below are the results:
1st – Van Buren 159
2nd – Riverdale 208

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 41, Josh Fennell 61

Medalist: Kaleb Bishop (VB) 37

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs McComb & Patrick Henry  – 8/27/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore

1st – McComb 199
2nd – Patrick Henry 216

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 43, Josh Fennell 59

Medalist: Hunter Baker (NB) 43

Upcoming Boys’ Golf Matches:
Mon, 8/31, Arcadia & Leipsic @ Pike Run, 4:30
Wed, 9/2, Carey @ Birch Run, 4:30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Logo Panel April 2017
Route Driver PT NB
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
March 2020
BVH March 2020
NBLS Website