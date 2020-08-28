Boys BVC Golf Tr-Match

Boys’ Varsity BVC Golf Results vs Riverdale & Van Buren – 8/25/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore

The North Baltimore boys’ golfers competed in their 2nd BVC match of the season against Riverdale & Van Buren.

Below are the results:

1st – Van Buren 159

2nd – Riverdale 208

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 41, Josh Fennell 61

Medalist: Kaleb Bishop (VB) 37

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs McComb & Patrick Henry – 8/27/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore

1st – McComb 199

2nd – Patrick Henry 216

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 43, Josh Fennell 59

Medalist: Hunter Baker (NB) 43

Upcoming Boys’ Golf Matches:

Mon, 8/31, Arcadia & Leipsic @ Pike Run, 4:30

Wed, 9/2, Carey @ Birch Run, 4:30