North Baltimore, Ohio

August 30, 2021

Boys’ Golf Results vs. Patrick Henry, McComb

 

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results – NB, Patrick Henry, McComb

8/26/21 @ Pike Run Golf Course

1st – Patrick Henry 187
2nd – McComb 201
3rd – N Baltimore 220
(top 4 scores make up the team score)

Medalist – Ethan Rohrs (Patrick Henry) – 41

NB Scores: Owen Clark 51, Elijah Smith 53, Don Courtney 55, Josh Fennell 59,
Colin Coykendall 60

Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:
Tue 8/31 Bluffton, PG, Ottoville @ Bluffton, 4:30
Tue 9/7 Holgate @ Birch Run, 4:30
Thur 9/9 Carey @ Lakeland, 4:30
Sat 9/11, Tiger Invite @ Birch Run, 8:00
Tue 9/21, Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 9/22, BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing, 10:00
Thur 9/23, Edgerton @ Birch Run, 4:45

