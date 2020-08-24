Boys’ Varsity BVC Golf Results

by Suzanne Bucher
8/19/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore
The North Baltimore boys’ golfers opened up BVC play at Birch Run Golf Course on August 19th matching up against Liberty-Benton & Pandora-Gilboa. This is the 1st year that Pandora-Gilboa golf is in the BVC. Again, with North Baltimore only having 2 golfers they cannot place as a team, but CAN earn points and place as INDIVIDUALS in the BVC.
Below are the results:
1st – Liberty-Benton 160
2nd – Pandora-Gilboa 168
NB Scores: Hunter Baker 43, Josh Fennell 68
Medalist: Jacob Suter (PG) 36
Upcoming Boys’ Golf Matches
Tue, 8/25, BVC vs Riverdale & VB @ Birch Run, 4:30
Tue, 8/27, McComb & Patrick Henry @ Birch Run, 4:30