Boys’ Varsity Golf – at Woodmore Invitational

by Suzanne Bucher
8/12/20 @ Stone Ridge Golf Club, Bowling Green
NB’s Hunter finished individually 11th out of 81 golfers at the Woodmore Invite shooting a 90. NB’s Josh Fennell shot a 172.
1st – Pettisville 318
2nd – Margaretta 340
3rd – Woodmore 344
4th – Lakota 345
5th – St Henry 348
6th – Old Fort 359
7th – Buckeye Central 362
8th – Bluffton 367
9th – Toledo Christian 368
10th – Lincolnview 375
11th – New Riegel 390
12th – Hopewell-Loudon 398
13th – Gibsonburg 471
14th – Carey 475
NB Scores: Hunter Baker 90, Josh Fennell 172
Medalist: Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville) – 70
Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:
Mon Aug 17th Patrick Henry Invite @ Pike Run, 9:00
Wed Aug 19th BVC Tri vs Liberty-Benton & Pandora-Gilboa @ Birch Run, 4:30