Boys’ Varsity Golf – at Woodmore Invitational

by Suzanne Bucher

8/12/20 @ Stone Ridge Golf Club, Bowling Green

NB’s Hunter finished individually 11th out of 81 golfers at the Woodmore Invite shooting a 90. NB’s Josh Fennell shot a 172.

1st – Pettisville 318

2nd – Margaretta 340

3rd – Woodmore 344

4th – Lakota 345

5th – St Henry 348

6th – Old Fort 359

7th – Buckeye Central 362

8th – Bluffton 367

9th – Toledo Christian 368

10th – Lincolnview 375

11th – New Riegel 390

12th – Hopewell-Loudon 398

13th – Gibsonburg 471

14th – Carey 475

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 90, Josh Fennell 172

Medalist: Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville) – 70

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches :

Mon Aug 17th Patrick Henry Invite @ Pike Run, 9:00

Wed Aug 19th BVC Tri vs Liberty-Benton & Pandora-Gilboa @ Birch Run, 4:30