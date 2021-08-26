North Baltimore, Ohio

August 26, 2021 4:28 pm

Ol’ Jenny

Boys’ Varsity Golf – BVC Mid-Season

by Suzanne Bucher

8/24/21 @ Stone Ridge Golf Course

 

1st – Liberty-Benton 327

2nd – Van Buren 362

3rd – Pandora-Gilboa 375

4th – McComb 410

5th – Arcadia 421

6th – Riverdale 446

7th – Arlington 472

8th – North Baltimore 474

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Brice McDaniel (Liberty Benton) – 79

 

NB Scores: Josh Fennell 107, Colin Coykendall 119, Owen Clark 124, Elijah Smith 124, Don Courtney 130

 

Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:

Thur 8/26 Patrick Henry @ Pike Run, 4:30

Tue 8/31 Bluffton, PG, Ottoville @ Bluffton, 4:30

Tue 9/7 Holgate @ Birch Run, 4:30

Thur 9/9 Carey @ Lakeland, 4:30

Sat 9/11, Tiger Invite @ Birch Run, 8:00

Tue 9/21, Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30

Wed 9/22, BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing, 10:00

Thur 9/23, Edgerton @ Birch Run, 4:45

