Boys’ Varsity Golf – BVC Mid-Season

by Suzanne Bucher
8/24/21 @ Stone Ridge Golf Course
1st – Liberty-Benton 327
2nd – Van Buren 362
3rd – Pandora-Gilboa 375
4th – McComb 410
5th – Arcadia 421
6th – Riverdale 446
7th – Arlington 472
8th – North Baltimore 474
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Brice McDaniel (Liberty Benton) – 79
NB Scores: Josh Fennell 107, Colin Coykendall 119, Owen Clark 124, Elijah Smith 124, Don Courtney 130
Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:
Thur 8/26 Patrick Henry @ Pike Run, 4:30
Tue 8/31 Bluffton, PG, Ottoville @ Bluffton, 4:30
Tue 9/7 Holgate @ Birch Run, 4:30
Thur 9/9 Carey @ Lakeland, 4:30
Sat 9/11, Tiger Invite @ Birch Run, 8:00
Tue 9/21, Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 9/22, BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing, 10:00
Thur 9/23, Edgerton @ Birch Run, 4:45