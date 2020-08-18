Boys’ Varsity Golf – Patrick Henry Invitational

By Suzanne Bucher
8/17/20 @ Pike Run Golf Course, Ottawa
1st – Bryan 317
2nd – Liberty-Benton 321
3rd – Kalida 337
3rd – Ottoville 337
5th – Napoleon 339
6th – Pandora-Gilboa 351
7th – Swanton 368
8th – Miller City 372
9th – Patrick Henry 389
10th – Leipsic 390
11th – Fairview 394
12th – McComb 403
13th – Holgate 413
14th – Evergreen 427
15th – Maumee Valley 451
NB Scores: Hunter Baker 81, Josh Fennell 154
Medalist: Ryan Klausing (Kalida) – 73
Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:
Wed Aug 19th BVC Tri vs Liberty-Benton & Pandora-Gilboa @ Birch Run, 4:30