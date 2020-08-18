NBX WaterShedsun
Boys’ Varsity Golf – Patrick Henry Invitational

By Suzanne Bucher

8/17/20 @ Pike Run Golf Course, Ottawa

1st – Bryan 317

2nd – Liberty-Benton 321

3rd – Kalida 337

3rd – Ottoville 337

5th – Napoleon 339

6th – Pandora-Gilboa 351

7th – Swanton 368

8th – Miller City 372

9th – Patrick Henry 389

10th – Leipsic 390

11th – Fairview 394

12th – McComb 403

13th – Holgate 413

14th – Evergreen 427

15th – Maumee Valley 451

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 81, Josh Fennell 154

Medalist: Ryan Klausing (Kalida) – 73

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:

Wed Aug 19th BVC Tri vs Liberty-Benton & Pandora-Gilboa @ Birch Run, 4:30

