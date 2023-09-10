Boys’ Varsity Golf Results – NWCC Tournament #2

by Suzanne Bucher, for www.theNBXpress.com

8/31/23 @ Colonial Golf Course

N Baltimore finishes in 1st place

The NB Boys Golf team competed in their 2nd NWCC 18-hole tournament match of the season. This is the 2nd of 3 NWCC tournament matches with the final tournament being held on September 21st @ Prairie View Golf Course.

North Baltimore’s Owen Clark was again the tournament medalist shooting an 83.

1st – N Baltimore 383

2nd – Ridgemont 394

3rd – Waynesfield Goshen 396

4th – Hardin Northern 432

5th – Elgin 490

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

Medalist – Owen Clark (NB) – 88

NB Scores: Owen Clark 83, Wyatt Baltz 97, Colin Coykendall 100, Cooper Clark 103,

Don Courtney 104, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 104

Boys Record 16-0

2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches

Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00

Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00

Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30

Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30

Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00

Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals