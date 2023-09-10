Boys’ Varsity Golf Results – NWCC Tournament #2

by Suzanne Bucher, for www.theNBXpress.com
8/31/23 @ Colonial Golf Course
N Baltimore finishes in 1st place
The NB Boys Golf team competed in their 2nd NWCC 18-hole tournament match of the season. This is the 2nd of 3 NWCC tournament matches with the final tournament being held on September 21st @ Prairie View Golf Course.
North Baltimore’s Owen Clark was again the tournament medalist shooting an 83.
1st – N Baltimore 383
2nd – Ridgemont 394
3rd – Waynesfield Goshen 396
4th – Hardin Northern 432
5th – Elgin 490
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Owen Clark (NB) – 88
NB Scores: Owen Clark 83, Wyatt Baltz 97, Colin Coykendall 100, Cooper Clark 103,
Don Courtney 104, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 104
Boys Record 16-0
2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches
Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00
Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00
Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30
Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30
Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00
Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals