September 13, 2023

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results – Tiger Invitational

by Suzanne Bucher for www.TheNBXpress.com

 

9/9/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 

1st – Ayersville 187

2nd – N Baltimore 192

3rd – McComb 200

4th – Evergreen 202

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Brady Kanneman (Evergreen) – 41

 

NB Scores: Owen Clark 44, Don Courtney 48, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 48,

Colin Coykendall 52, Cooper Clark 53, Wyatt Baltz 56

 

Boys Record 18-1

 

2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches

Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00

Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30

Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30

Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00

Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals

