by Suzanne Bucher for www.TheNBXpress.com
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results – Tiger Invitational
9/9/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – Ayersville 187
2nd – N Baltimore 192
3rd – McComb 200
4th – Evergreen 202
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Brady Kanneman (Evergreen) – 41
NB Scores: Owen Clark 44, Don Courtney 48, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 48,
Colin Coykendall 52, Cooper Clark 53, Wyatt Baltz 56
Boys Record 18-1
2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches
Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00
Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30
Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30
Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00
Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals