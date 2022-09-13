Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Carey

by Suzanne Bucher
9/8/22 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – Carey 189
2nd – North Baltimore 194
Medalist – Kobe Ratliff (Carey) – 42
NB Scores: Don Courtney 45, Owen Clark 49, Josh Fennell 50, Cooper Clark 50,
Colin Coykendall 52, Wyatt Baltz 55
Carey Scores: Kobe Ratliff 42, Vaughn Coppler 47, Chase Mullholand 49,
Brody Baker 51, Ethan Burton 53, Nate Crawford 62
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:
Mon Sept 19th Elmwood @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Wed Sept 21st Miller City @ Moose Landing GC, 4:30
Thur Sept 22nd Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Fri Sept 23rd BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing GC, 9:00