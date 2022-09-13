North Baltimore, Ohio

September 13, 2022

Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Carey

by Suzanne Bucher

9/8/22 @ Birch Run Golf Course

1st – Carey 189

2nd – North Baltimore 194

Medalist – Kobe Ratliff (Carey) – 42

 

NB Scores: Don Courtney 45, Owen Clark 49, Josh Fennell 50, Cooper Clark 50,

Colin Coykendall 52, Wyatt Baltz 55

 

Carey Scores: Kobe Ratliff 42, Vaughn Coppler 47, Chase Mullholand 49,

Brody Baker 51, Ethan Burton 53, Nate Crawford 62

 

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:

Mon Sept 19th Elmwood @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Wed Sept 21st Miller City @ Moose Landing GC, 4:30

Thur Sept 22nd Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Fri Sept 23rd BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing GC, 9:00

