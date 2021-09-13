Boys’ Varsity Golf Results

by Suzanne Bucher
9/9/21 @ Lakeland Golf Course
1st – Carey 182
2nd – N Baltimore 216
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Kobe Ratliff (Carey) – 38
NB Scores: Owen Clark 52, Colin Coykendall 54, Josh Fennell 55, Elijah Smith 55,
Don Courtney 55
Carey Scores: Kobe Ratliff 38, Nate Crawford 47, Ethan Burton 48, Vaughn Coppler 49,
Brody Baker 50, Mason Twining 60
Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:
Tue 9/21, Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 9/22, BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing, 10:00
Thur 9/23, Edgerton @ Birch Run, 4:45