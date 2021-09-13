North Baltimore, Ohio

September 13, 2021

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results

by Suzanne Bucher

9/9/21 @ Lakeland Golf Course

 

1st – Carey 182

2nd – N Baltimore 216

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Kobe Ratliff (Carey) – 38

 

NB Scores: Owen Clark 52, Colin Coykendall 54, Josh Fennell 55, Elijah Smith 55,

Don Courtney 55

 

Carey Scores: Kobe Ratliff 38, Nate Crawford 47, Ethan Burton 48, Vaughn Coppler 49,

Brody Baker 50, Mason Twining 60

 

Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:

Tue 9/21, Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30

Wed 9/22, BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing, 10:00

Thur 9/23, Edgerton @ Birch Run, 4:45

