Brain Injury Association Announces Healthy Minds Workshop Series  

September 14, 2022, Columbus, Ohio – The Brain Injury Association of Ohio is pleased to introduce “Healthy Minds,” a virtual health and wellness workshop series for brain injury survivors and their caregivers.

The program is free for all participants, and weekly online classes will be offered through Zoom. Classes will be taught by professionals who specialize in traumatic brain injury and will focus on mind and body wellness for patients in the following areas: Yoga, Mindfulness and Meditation, Nutrition and Healthy Eating, and Creative Expression. Classes will not only be educational and fun but will also be adaptable so they are accessible for all levels of ability.

The program will run for a full year and will be divided into quarterly sessions. The first session will begin on October 6 and will run through December 19, 2022. Classes will take place at 1:15 p.m. on Thursdays via Zoom. Registration is required as all participants will receive an initial Welcome Kit with basic materials needed for each session. Participants who attend at least 70% of the classes during the three-month session will be entered in a raffle drawing to win a prize.

The main goal of the program is to provide brain injury survivors and caregivers with a healthy and positive connection. Health promotion in the general population and in disability groups, such as individuals with TBI, has been identified in recent decades as a specific need by the Surgeon General, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Healthy People 2010, the NIDRR Rehabilitation Research and Training Center (RRTC) on Health and Wellness and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Because having a history of brain injury raises the risk of other health concerns, the Brain Injury Association of Ohio is committed to creating programs that help individuals maintain a healthy lifestyle to lower those risks.

The mission of the Brain Injury Association of Ohio is to create a better future through brain injury prevention, research, education and advocacy. Funding for the Healthy Minds program has been made possible through a generous grant by Community Fund Ohio.

For more information or to register, please contact the Brain Injury Association of Ohio at www.biaoh.org or email questions to membership@biaoh.org. Registration deadline is September 23, 2022.