Break Bread with a Scrumptious Sandwich

As families spend more time at home, Americans are finding comfort in recipes made using bread. In addition to the comforting flavor, this trend provides valuable nutritional benefits. As a part of many healthy eating plans, bread and pasta are nutritionist approved and provide nutrients needed for healthy aging such as B vitamins, magnesium, selenium, iron, folate and fiber.

Try this tasty recipe for Apple Cheese Dijon Delight, which is not only packed with grains but is also under 500 calories.

Apple Cheese Dijon Delight

Prep time: 15 minutes

Yield: 1 sandwich

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 slices honey oatmeal bread

6 thin slices Granny Smith apple

2 slices Brie cheese

2 slices cheddar cheese

4 slices deli turkey

nonstick cooking spray

Spread Dijon mustard on one bread slice. Layer apple slices, Brie cheese slices, cheddar cheese slices and turkey slices. Spray panini press or grill with nonstick cooking spray. Add sandwich and grill each side 2-3 minutes.

SOURCE:

Grain Foods Foundation