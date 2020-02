North Baltimore Boy Scout Troop #315 will host an FREE event at the Virginia Theater on Sunday, February 16, at 6:30pm.

The boys voted on their “flavor of cheese” and will be watching “Godzilla on Monster Island”, released in 1972 .

Yes it’s cheesy and the scouts would like to invite the public in on this little cheese fest at the Virginia Theater.

Free admission!!!

Concessions will be available for purchase.. (Carry Out Pop Corn IS available!)

Voted BEST Pop Corn by TheNBXpress.com!