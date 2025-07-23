North Baltimore, Ohio

July 23, 2025 8:00 am

Briar Hill “Care Giver” Event – July 24

Join us on Thursday, July 24 from 9 am to 12 pm for a hands-on, round-robin style event designed to empower caregivers, older adults, and community members of all ages with practical safety sills.
Learn how to safety transfer a loved one

Participate in a Car Fit Check

Hear from local Police, Fire, and EMS agencies
Get tips for fall prevention, home safety and more!
This free event brings together local experts to support you in providing confident, safe care – whether at home or on the go!
Questions? Contact Sandy at [email protected] or 419-372-9353

 

 

 

