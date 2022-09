Briar Hill Health Campus wants to recognize the hard-working local farmers this fall for National Farmer’s Day on October 12th!

Our staff will deliver farmer-friendly, ready-made meals to the fields! Including a drink and a dessert!

Nominate a farmer to receive a delicious meal and dessert on National Farmer’s Day!

Nominations will be accepted from September 1st through September 30th

Deadline – September 30th