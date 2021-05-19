Briar Hill Senior Wellness Event Wed. May 25

National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 26th.

PLEASE JOIN US FOR OUR SOCIALLY DISTANCED WELLNESS EVENT!!

Must RSVP, Limited Spots Available

Wednesday, May 26

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Briar Hill Health Campus

600 Sterling Drive

North Baltimore, OH 45872

419-257-2421 | briarhillhc.com

Briar Hill partners with North Baltimore Nutrition to celebrate Senior Health & Fitness Day

Join us for Cardio Drumming & Chair Yoga. The complimentary event includes energizing tea & protein snack

Both of these events we are requesting RSVPs for. Especially the Health & Fitness Day as we only have 25 spots available.