October 6, 2021

Briar Hill Soup Sale Orders Being Taken

 

Briar Hill will be having a Homemade Soup Sale on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Any local orders of $25 or more can be delivered.

All proceeds will be supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.

CRYSTAL HUFF’S
HOMEMADE SOUP SALE
Beef Veggie | Chicken Noodle | Bean
All served with French Bread or Corn Bread & Butter

Call us today for more information! 419-257-2421

ORDERS DUE BY OCTOBER 18!

Cash, Card & Check Accepted. Checks made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association

Delivery available for local orders of $25 or more.

Submit your order by:

Dropping Off at Briar Hill
Faxing to 877-285-0663 or
Emailing crystal.huff@briarhillhc.com.

 

