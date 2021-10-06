Briar Hill Soup Sale Orders Being Taken

Briar Hill will be having a Homemade Soup Sale on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Any local orders of $25 or more can be delivered.

All proceeds will be supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.

CRYSTAL HUFF’S

HOMEMADE SOUP SALE

Beef Veggie | Chicken Noodle | Bean

All served with French Bread or Corn Bread & Butter

Call us today for more information! 419-257-2421

ORDERS DUE BY OCTOBER 18!

Cash, Card & Check Accepted. Checks made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association

Delivery available for local orders of $25 or more.

Submit your order by:

Dropping Off at Briar Hill

Faxing to 877-285-0663 or

Emailing crystal.huff@briarhillhc.com.