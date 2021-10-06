Briar Hill Soup Sale Orders Being Taken

Briar Hill will be having a Homemade Soup Sale on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Any local orders of $25 or more can be delivered.
All proceeds will be supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.
CRYSTAL HUFF’S
HOMEMADE SOUP SALE
Beef Veggie | Chicken Noodle | Bean
All served with French Bread or Corn Bread & Butter
Call us today for more information! 419-257-2421
ORDERS DUE BY OCTOBER 18!
Cash, Card & Check Accepted. Checks made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association
Delivery available for local orders of $25 or more.
Submit your order by:
Dropping Off at Briar Hill
Faxing to 877-285-0663 or
Emailing crystal.huff@briarhillhc.com.