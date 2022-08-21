Bridge Home Health and Hospice Named “Superior Performer” by SHP

Bridge Home Health and Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, was recently announced as a “Superior Performer” for 2021 patient satisfaction survey results by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP).

SHP, the survey vendor for Bridge Home Health and Hospice, provides data analytics and benchmarking to drive daily clinical and operational decisions. With the largest Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS) benchmark in the nation, SHP identifies and recognizes organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.

Providers that rank in the top 20 percent receive the “Superior Performer” award. Bridge Home Health received the same award in 2019 (no awards given in 2020) and were one of only 13 agencies in Ohio to make the 2021 list.

Results from the HHCAHPS survey are mailed to Medicare patients currently receiving services. The survey ratings can be used to compare agencies using a five-star scale, with more stars indicating better quality care. The patient survey asks patients (patient representative) about their home health care, and if they would recommend that agency to someone else. On Medicare.gov, Bridge Home Health and Hospice has a five-star rating for its patient survey results.

To learn more about services offered at Bridge Home Health and Hospice, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.