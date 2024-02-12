Bridge Hospice Bereavement to Host “Sew Many Memories”

Bridge Hospice Bereavement Services, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will host “Sew Many Memories,” a hands-on grief support program, in April.

Parting with clothing that belonged to a deceased loved one can often be an emotional decision to make. This program, which is open to any adult or family who has recently experienced the death of a loved one, will offer participants the opportunity to turn their loved one’s clothing into a heartfelt keepsake. No sewing experience is necessary and volunteers will be on hand to help.

This year’s participants have the choice of creating a lap blanket, pillow, or bear.

The first session will take place from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Birchaven Village Hub, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay. This session will be dedicated to planning the item to create. Participants will examine sample projects and choose the item they will create, as well as learn what items best suit their creative needs.

The second session will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the same location. Participants will sew their items at this second session. Volunteers will work with them to turn their loved ones’ clothing into beautiful keepsakes to be treasured for generations.

Participants must attend both sessions but are able to leave when their item is completed on Saturday.

Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, March 27. To register or to learn more, please contact Bridge Bereavement Services by calling 419.423.5351 or emailing [email protected].