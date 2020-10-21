Blanchard Valley Health System’s Bridge Hospice Care Center Opens Six-Bed Patient Unit at Wood County Hospital

The Bridge Hospice Care Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS), has opened a six-bed patient unit on the second floor of Wood County Hospital. The Care Center was previously located at 1069 Klotz Road in Bowling Green and has moved to the hospital on Wooster Street.

BVHS made this decision due to a change in patient needs. Bridge Hospice has introduced a program that helps keep patients at home, where they feel the most comfortable. Thus, patients are at home more than a care center, which reduces the need for large numbers of beds. The need for assisted living has also decreased. Lastly, keeping a patient in assisted living or a care center has become more expensive, making it financially difficult for many families.

Bridge Hospice provides a high level of care for those staying at their facility at the hospital. For many patients, the goal is to help them manage pain and find comfort using monitored IV and close interaction with a specialized physician.

The services provided by Bridge Hospice Care Center also provides five days of respite for caregivers allowing them time to recharge. The Care Center will have a medical director on staff 24 hours per day and a full-time nursing staff. The physicians providing care specialize in symptom and pain management.

Kyle McGraw, director of operations for Bridge Home Health & Hospice, shared that it makes perfect sense to move into Wood County Hospital. It will allow for smoother transport and better care for the patient. Kyle added, “Bridge Hospice is excited to partner with Wood County Hospital and provide another level of service to our community. We have had a close partnership for many years…and we look forward to expanding it even further.”

To learn more about Bridge Home Health & Hospice, call 419.423.5577 or visit bvhealthsystem.org/hospice.

Bridge Home Health & Hospice is a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.