Bridge Hospice to Hold “Sew Many Memories” Grief Support Program  

Bridge Hospice Bereavement Services, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will be hosting a two-session, hands-on grief support program titled “Sew Many Memories.”

Parting with clothing that belonged to a late loved one can often be an emotional decision to make. This program, which is open to any adult or family who has recently experienced the death of a loved one, will offer participants the opportunity to turn their loved one’s clothing into a heartfelt keepsake. No sewing experience is necessary, and volunteers will be on hand to help.

The first session will be held on Thursday, September 27, 2022, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Birchaven Village Hub, located at 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio. The second session will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the same location.

Participants must attend both sessions but are able to leave when their item is completed during the second session. The first session is for planning purposes, where attendees will examine sample projects and choose the item they will create, as well as determine what items best suit their creative needs. The second session will be designated for sewing. Participants will work with volunteers to turn their loved one’s clothing into beautiful keepsakes, to be treasured for generations.

Pre-registration for this program is required by Thursday, September 22, 2022.

To register and/or for more information, please contact Bridge Bereavement Services by calling 419.423.5351 or email Kristi Beall at kbeall@bvhealthsystem.org.