Bridge Offering Children’s “Treasured Memories” Grief Support Group

Bridge Home Health and Hospice is offering “Treasured Memories” grief support program for children ages six to 12 who have lost a loved one, allowing them to remember those who have passed. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 18 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Kuenzli Board Room at Blanchard Valley Hospital, located at 1900 South Main Street, Findlay. Treasured Memories is being offered through Bridge’s Group S.T.A.R. (Special Times, Always Remembered). Dinner will be provided for the children and an RSVP is required by March 16.

The death of a loved one can be difficult for children as they attempt to make sense of the loss and deal with the changes it creates. Treasured Memories is a program that allows children to come together with their peers and participate in activities that will help them express their feelings, create lasting memories of their loved one and have fun at the same time.

To secure your child’s attendance, respond by March 16 for Treasured Memories by calling Bridge Hospice at 419.423.5351 or email [email protected]

