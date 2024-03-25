Bring vitality to gardens in the shade with impatiens

(BPT) – Ready to fill your garden with striking colors this spring? Look to Beacon® Impatiens from PanAmerican Seed®, the gardener’s favorite versatile plant for partial to deep shade gardens.

With their vibrant, cheerful flowers, Beacon® Impatiens bloom throughout several seasons and thrive in shaded areas with low maintenance. Now available in two new colors — Lipstick and Pearl Island Mix — these exciting additions to the Beacon® Impatiens lineup promise to invigorate your garden with even more charm. Beacon® Impatiens is a fantastic option for any outdoor space, offering advantages for both beginner and seasoned gardeners.

Read on to learn how Beacon® Impatiens can fill your outdoors with bright, long-lasting colors this summer by standing up to garden diseases, while also enhancing your well-being through the therapeutic benefits of gardening.

Wellness through gardening

Embrace the joys of spring gardening with Beacon® Impatiens and experience the remarkable wellness benefits of spending time outdoors and connecting with nature. Engaging in gardening activities provides not only physical exercise but also mental rejuvenation, offering a therapeutic escape from the stresses of daily life. Whether you’re planting, nurturing or simply admiring the beauty of your blossoming garden, the experience of tending to your Beacon® Impatiens offers a holistic sense of fulfillment and well-being, promoting a healthier and happier lifestyle.

Vivid variety

Add a burst of color to your hanging baskets, window boxes and shaded landscapes with Beacon® Impatiens. Available in eight distinct colors and seven mix variations, Beacon® Impatiens are easy to customize to complement your garden’s aesthetic. This year, the brand has introduced two new impatiens colors guaranteed to delight gardeners. Impatiens Beacon® Lipstick boasts a bold, sassy red that makes a statement in any garden. Additionally, the brand unveiled the new Impatiens Beacon® Pearl Island Mixture, which includes an exclusive preview of the forthcoming “Blue Pearl” variety, not yet available on the market, blended with coral and white blossoms. The Beacon® mixes are named after renowned lighthouses worldwide, particularly in areas where the disease impatiens downy mildew has posed significant challenges — a problem now solved by Beacon®! They have high resistance to disease and will thrive all season.

Regardless of the color (or colors!) you select from Beacon® Impatiens, your garden will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

Disease-fighting flowers

When growing impatiens, gardeners must be on guard against impatiens downy mildew (IDM), which is caused by a host-specific water spore. The disease can spread rapidly, and if even one flower becomes infected, it must be removed and discarded to prevent further spread.

Fortunately, the team at PanAmerican Seed® has diligently searched for impatiens varieties resistant to this disease. After extensive plant trials and testing, the company discovered a selection of impatiens demonstrating high resistance to IDM, leading to the creation of Beacon® Impatiens. By planting Beacon® Impatiens, you can rest assured that they’ll have a strong defense against IDM infestations, providing peace of mind for your garden.

Blooms that give back

PanAmerican Seed® strives to bring happiness to gardens everywhere, and not just with their flowers. Each year, the company allocates a portion of its global sales from Beacon® Impatiens to shine the light on and support charitable organizations.

For the 2024 gardening season, PanAmerican Seed® and its popular brand of Beacon® Impatiens will partner with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to support their fundraising efforts and help fight a disease that affects 2.8 million persons worldwide. Now in its fifth year, the disease-resistant Beacon® series continues to donate to various organizations through annual charitable donations from a percentage of global seed sales, raising awareness and supporting community initiatives.

If you’re ready to beautify your outdoor spaces with colorful, resilient and long-lasting flowers that give back to the community, visit BeaconImpatiens.com to learn more.