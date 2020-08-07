Bringing Back Main Street Clean-Up Event

To NB Citizens – from Mike Soltis and Leisa Zeigler:

Over the years there has been a lot of talk about making our downtown better. Things have been happening to make it so. New lights, new streets, etc., but there are other needs to make it better as well—like giving facelifts to the front of the buildings.

We’ve targeted four projects on North Main Street from the Library to the Theater. More to come on this.

However, we need you. We can’t do it unless we do it together. Will you donate your time to such a pursuit.

If you’d like to help make this happen then we need you to respond to this post with your name and contact information that you will make the days of this venture.

You will then be contacted by Leisa or myself.