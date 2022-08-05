BROWN ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $157,000 TO IMPROVE WOOD COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wednesday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded a $157,500 grant to the Wood County Regional Airport Authority for the Wood County Regional Airport to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment to evaluate any potential environmental impacts related to their proposed runway extension.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “These federal investments are great news for the region and will enhance safety and operations at the Wood County Regional Airport and improve travel for area residents and businesses.”

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security, and lessen environmental impact. More information about the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program can be found here.