BROWN, PORTMAN REQUEST JUDICIAL APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DISTRICT COURT VACANCIES

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) are calling for applications to fill three judicial vacancies for the U.S. District Courts for the Northern District of Ohio. U.S. District Courts are general trial courts that hear both civil and criminal cases. U.S. District Court judges are nominated by the President of the United States and must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Brown and Portman work together to recommend names to the Biden Administration. Their efforts are aided by a bipartisan judicial advisory commission whose members are chosen by both senators to review applications and make recommendations to the Senators. Candidates who are interested in filling the vacancies should submit their applications using the links below by Tuesday, March 16, 2021. · U.S. District Court Applications can be downloaded here, and must be emailed to Ohio_Judicial_Applications@brown.senate.gov by Tuesday, March 16, 2021. “Ohio is home to some of our nation’s legal minds and professionals,” said Brown. “As we work with the Biden administration to fill these judicial vacancies, we are looking for experienced candidates with a commitment to equal justice and who have been involved in their communities. I urge Ohioans of all backgrounds to submit their application to serve on the U.S. District Court.” “Ohio is home to some of the best and brightest of the legal field,” said Portman. “I am confident that the bipartisan commission will evaluate applications thoughtfully to help us recommend the best people possible to the President.” The senators’ recommendations for judicial vacancies will be based on advice from the selection commission, which will include a diverse group from Ohio’s legal community. Each applicant must complete an extensive questionnaire, financial disclosure form, and leading candidates will interview with the commission. After interviews are completed, the commission will make recommendations to the senators. The Northern District of Ohio has court locations in Akron, Cleveland, Toledo, and Youngstown and serves approximately 5.9 million citizens of the 40 northernmost counties in Ohio.