Virginia Motion Pictures Theater Our first full feature film ‘Curse of Bryerstone’ will premiere November 6, 7, 13, 14 (SHOWTIME is 9:30 pm) at the Virginia Motion Picture Theater in North Baltimore, Ohio. The newly renovated space features a new digital projection system and is compliant for Covid-19 regulations. Tickets are $7 in advance and $5 at the door. The only way to guarantee a seat is by purchasing advance tickets. HERE! The year is 1885 and the small town of Bryerstone is visited by Razell Withernitch, a mysterious witch doctor. One by one the town citizens are tempted to try his strange brew which erupts everything into chaos. Matt Erman

Local Northwest Ohio filmmaker Matt Erman is releasing his first full feature film, ‘The Curse of Bryerstone’, this November 6, 7, 13, and 14 at the Virginia Motion Pictures Theater in North Baltimore, Ohio.

Tickets are $7 online and $5 at the box office.

Advanced online tickets are the only way to guarantee a seat.

Virginia Motion Pictures Theater is located at 119 N Main St, North Baltimore, OH 45872



Over 600 days in the making, the film is a western/adventure/supernatural that takes place in 1885. Entirely produced in Northwest Ohio, the film comprised over 60 local artists, actors, and crew. Much of the film was shot at Ghost Town in Findlay, Ohio.



Erman has won several awards for his short films including Best Cinematography and Best Special Effects He is most known for his award winning film ‘Legend of Holcomb Road’ which sold out every night it screened in Ohio.



Curse of Bryerstone will release on Amazon in 2021. If you would like any more information on the film, please see the attached press kit as well as the links below.