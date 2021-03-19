NBX WaterShedsun
Bulk Water Station Upgrade Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the bulk water station upgrade project:

Effective Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, the bulk water station at the Wood County Landfill, 15150 Tontogany Road, Bowling Green, Ohio will be out of service for maintenance upgrades.  Additional work on the Bays and Lemoyne Road locations will be announced. Work is weather permitting. 

CLICK HERE for alternative locations and more information regarding the bulk water station upgrade project, or go to nwwsd.org.

