BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the bulk water station upgrade project:

Effective Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 12, the bulk water station in Weston (12805 Van Tassel Road) will be out of service for maintenance upgrades. Additionally, on Tuesday, March 2, the bulk water station at the CSX facility (18920 Deshler Road) will be out of service for maintenance upgrade. Work is weather permitting.