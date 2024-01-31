Bundle Up and Enjoy the First Winter ArtWalk

(FINDLAY, OH, January 30, 2024) ArtWalk, a family-friendly free event, is now taking place four times a year. The first Winter ArtWalk will take place at 30 locations in Downtown Findlay the evening of February 2.

ArtWalk combines the arts and business together on these special nights downtown. Artists and Musicians will be located within walking distance of each other at local shops, restaurants, and businesses allowing visitors to not only see local artists’ work, hear from local musicians, but also support local business.

Artwork is available for purchase with artists on-hand at most locations to discuss their work and their process.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ Fisher/Wall Art Gallery will be open with their new show on display, the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 2023 Travel Exhibition. One of the artists featured in the exhibition, local painter Jennifer Sowder, will be at MCPA as well. MCPA’s Gardner Family Lounge bar will be open with beverages to enjoy while at MCPA or to take on-the-go within the DORA boundaries.

Many artists in the Jones Building will be opening their studio doors for tours, demonstrations, and displaying their work for sale. Janealla Killebrew in Studio 3 and 4 will be highlighting her private art students’ work in a special ArtWalk show. The Neon Heater in Studio 21 will host Columbus-based artist Lydia Smith’s exhibit “Burial Sites”. The Findlay Art League will be open with the ArtWalk debut of their Photography show.

Yeager’s Modern Man recently relocated to 404 South Main Street and will be hosting artist Justin Donat of Whiskey Creek Woodworking in their new space. Donat will be doing custom wood burning demonstrations during ArtWalk, as well as displaying his pieces. Coffee Amici will display the work of local painter Lee Blanton, and also hold their weekly Open Mic Night beginning at 7 p.m. Findlay Brewing Company will host local artists, as well as live music by Jason Wagner. The Urban Market, Anvil Whiskey Bar, Logan’s Irish Pub, and Alexandria’s will also have live music on Friday evening. Most Downtown retailers will stay open late for visitors to shop while also highlighting goods made or created by local vendors.

ArtWalk is a quarterly, family-friendly, free event that takes place the first Friday of February, May, August, and November in an effort to promote the arts and integrate them throughout the Downtown Findlay business community. This event is a collaborative effort between Visit Findlay: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artists, and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

A complete list of participating locations and artists can be found at VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk. Printed maps of ArtWalk locations are available at the Visit Findlay Welcome Center, 123 E. Main Cross St., with limited copies at all participating locations the evening of the event. For more information, go to VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk.