Businesses should flush water before reopening

BOWLING GREEN — As businesses in Wood County begin to reopen, water systems that have not been in use could be at increased risk for Legionella and other bacteria that cause illness.

Stagnant water can cause conditions that increase the risk for growth and spread of Legionella and other bacteria. When water is stagnant, hot water temperatures can decrease to a range that allows Legionella and other bacteria to grow. It can also lead to low or undetectable levels of disinfectant, such as chlorine.

Ensure that your water system is safe to use after a prolonged shutdown to minimize the risk of Legionnaires’ disease and other diseases associated with water. Run faucets, fixtures and water lines until the maximum water temperature has been reached.

Guidelines and resources to minimize the risk of water-associated illnesses are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html. Additional guidance for specific facilities follows.

Establishments with a food service license must:

Flush the building water lines for 5 minutes and clean faucet screens.

Flush and sanitize all taps, fixtures and appliances that use water, including but not limited to ice machines, coffee units that are hard plumbed, beverage dispensers, hot water heaters, reverse osmosis units. Include all fixtures, sinks and equipment connected to water lines.

Remove and replace water cartridges or filters according to manufacturing specifications and flush units before new filters or cartridges are in place.

Establishments that have fire sprinkler systems, eye wash stations, safety showers, water softeners or drinking fountains must:

Flush, clean and disinfect these features and equipment according to manufacturer specifications.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Flush drinking fountains continuously for 5 minutes and replace filters if necessary.

Establishments with pools and/or hot tubs and saunas must:

Inspect all filtration and recirculation systems to ensure proper function.

Maintain chlorine (pools ³ 0 ppm, spas ³ 2.0 ppm) or bromine levels (pools ³ 2.0 ppm, spas ³ 4.0 ppm).

Maintain pH of 7.2-7.8

Scrub surfaces of hot tubs and spas to remove any buildup.

Completely drain water from hot tubs and spas at least monthly.

Keep good records.

Follow local and state protocol as to when public swimming pools, hot tubs and spas may operate.

Establishments that have water features, including but not limited to koi ponds and decorative fountains must:

Clean and disinfect per manufacturer specifications, ensuring no visible slime or biofilm.

Facilities with questions may contact the Environmental Health Division at 419-354-2702 or [email protected].

