Busy Month for NB Village Council: MARCH 2022

by Sue Miklovic

The Village Council of North Baltimore has had a busy month so far. After their two regular meetings, a special meeting, plus a Committee of the Whole meeting, they will get a little break before the next regularly scheduled meeting on April 5, 2022.

Here a few things talked about at the March 1st meeting:

-Mayor Goldner had communication with resident Shirley Hutchinson who gave the mayor updated info of the on-going dealings with CSX regarding poor water drainage on her property, believed to be caused by the railroad.

-Mr. Cook asked if the Village knew when the recent fire debris/rubble would be cleaned up from the Mak and Ali’s fire in the 200 block of North Main Street. He said he had been asked by some citizens. The Mayor responded,” Hopefully in around 3 weeks.”

-The mayor reported an interview had been held with an acceptable candidate to fill the vacant Village Administrator position. She was trying to arrange for him to visit the council before the March Committee if the Whole meeting on March 8,2022. A special meeting was scheduled.

-The Public Works Department did some Cold-patching around town today (3/1/22)

-Rick VanMooy , who is heading the “Citizens Supporting North Baltimore” group will update the council at the 3/8/22 meeting of activities being planned to promote and support the upcoming tax levy on the May 2022 ballot.

-Mr. Cook thanked Mayor Goldner saying, “Thank you for your dedication to this community.”

Here is what was talked about at the March 8th Special meeting:

-A candidate for the position of Village Administrator was introduced to the council. He gave his background and work history, and answered questions asked of him by the council members.

-After the introductory meeting, the council held an executive session.

-After the executive session of the special meeting, the council voted 6-0, to approve a motion for the mayor to offer a position of Village Administrator.

The Special Meeting was adjourned and reconvened into the “Committee of the Whole” meeting. Here is what was talked about:

-The new water tower on E. Water Street is scheduled to be operational in June. The old water tower on Jewett Avenue will be town down after that—probably in September.

– The issues with the UV System at the Water treatment plant, which has not operated correctly since its installation, has now resulted in the Village legal counsel filing a lawsuit on the village’s behalf. Trojan (builder of the system)and Peterman (engineers) have both been named in the lawsuit.

-The Water Department needs a water main leak detector.

-There is going to be a change to the Water Shut Off rate change

-The Village will be picking up their 2 new police vehicles on 3/9. They have been waiting a long time for them due to Covid-19 delays.

-Dee Hosmer, Chair of Economic and Community Development Committee is trying to arrange a visit with Todd Dickerson and the Village Council for April 12th

-Leisa Zeigler, Public Works Committee chair reminded everyone April 1st is the beginning of Spring Cemetery Clean up.

-Rick Van Mooy, Chair of the “Citizens Supporting North Baltimore” group updated the council of activities being planned to promote and support the upcoming tax levy on the May 2022 ballot. (See separate article here on www.theNBXpress about this.)

– Mayor Goldner reminded everyone of the possibility of the primary voting date POSSIBLY CHANGING because of the unresolved “Redistricting” issues.

The March 15, 2022 Village Council meeting had little business on the agenda, but what was there was of huge importance to the village.

The Mayor informed the Council that an offer was made to Chase Fletcher of Carey, to become the new Village Administrator of North Baltimore, if approved by council. All approved, voting 6-0 in favor of the recommendation.

Chase Fletcher will begin his Full Time Administrator responsibilities on Monday, March 28, 2022, at a beginning salary of $67,000 , increasing to $70,000 at the completion of the probationary period.

Mr. Fletcher attended University of Findlay and graduated from BGSU in 2012. He has been employed by the Wyandot County Court system since 2014. He also has previously served as the Administrator for the Village of Forest, and currently is serving as an elected Council Member for the Village of Carey, where he will continue to reside.

Councilman Bill Cook stated “Thank you (Mayor Goldner)for all the extra work you did during the vacancy.”