BVC Golf Championship Held Monday

by Suzanne Bucher
Liberty-Benton & Van Buren are Co-BVC Champs for 2020 Golf Season
The BVC golf championship was held at Findlay Country Club on Monday, September 14th. After all the calculations from the BVC tri-matches of the season, and the results from the BVC Championship, Liberty-Benton and Van Buren tied for 1st place in the BVC. Riverdale’s Andrew Kuenzli is BVC player-of-the-year. Liberty-Benton’s Coach Steve Williman is BVC coach-of-the-year.
Below are the results.
BVC Championship Golf Results
9/14/20 @ Findlay Country Club
1st – Liberty Benton 336
2nd – Van Buren 363
3rd – Pandora Gilboa 366
4th – Riverdale 375
5th – Arlington 397
6th – Leipsic 401
7th – McComb 414
8th – Arcadia 427
NB – not a full team
NB Scores: Hunter Baker 94, Josh Fennell 133
Medalist: Noah Brand (LB) 78
BOYS’ BVC GOLF
Final BVC League Standings
1. Liberty-Benton & Van Buren
- Pandora-Gilboa
- Leipsic & Riverdale
- Arlington
- Arcadia
- McComb
First Team All-BVC
Andrew Kuenzli (Riv), Carson Foltz (VB), Mason Brandt (Leipsic), Noah Brand (LB), Jacob Suter (PG), Weston Heitkamp (VB), Brice McDaniel (LB)
BVC Player of the Year — Andrew Kuenzli (Riv)
BVC Coach of the Year — Coach Steve Williman (LB)
2nd Team All-BVC
Noah Miles (LB), Hunter Baker (NB), Austin Hani-Wells (LB), Peter Harrington (VB),
Logan Below (Arl), Austin Rausch (Arl)