BVC Golf Championship Held Monday

by Suzanne Bucher

Liberty-Benton & Van Buren are Co-BVC Champs for 2020 Golf Season

The BVC golf championship was held at Findlay Country Club on Monday, September 14th. After all the calculations from the BVC tri-matches of the season, and the results from the BVC Championship, Liberty-Benton and Van Buren tied for 1st place in the BVC. Riverdale’s Andrew Kuenzli is BVC player-of-the-year. Liberty-Benton’s Coach Steve Williman is BVC coach-of-the-year.

Below are the results.

BVC Championship Golf Results

9/14/20 @ Findlay Country Club

1st – Liberty Benton 336

2nd – Van Buren 363

3rdPandora Gilboa 366

4th – Riverdale 375

5th – Arlington 397

6th – Leipsic 401

7th – McComb 414

8th – Arcadia 427

NB – not a full team

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 94, Josh Fennell 133

Medalist: Noah Brand (LB) 78

BOYS’ BVC GOLF

Final BVC League Standings
1. Liberty-Benton  & Van Buren

  1. Pandora-Gilboa
  2. Leipsic & Riverdale
  3. Arlington
  4. Arcadia
  5. McComb

 

First Team All-BVC

Andrew Kuenzli (Riv), Carson Foltz (VB), Mason Brandt (Leipsic), Noah Brand (LB), Jacob Suter (PG), Weston Heitkamp (VB), Brice McDaniel (LB)
BVC Player of the Year — Andrew Kuenzli (Riv)
BVC Coach of the Year — Coach Steve Williman (LB)
2nd Team All-BVC

Noah Miles (LB), Hunter Baker (NB), Austin Hani-Wells (LB), Peter Harrington (VB),

Logan Below (Arl), Austin Rausch (Arl)

