BVC League Track Results

 HS Track Results – BVC Championship – 5/14/2021, by Suzanne Bucher

The BVC track championship was held Friday, May 14th @ Liberty-Benton High School. Caitlin Schwartz (Jr) placed 1st in the 3200m (2-mile) and 2nd in the 1600m (1-mile). Lexi Long (Sr) placed 3rd in the shot put. Gabe Gazarek (Sr) placed 5th in the 400m.

 Caitlin Schwartz broke the 1600 meter school record running 5:38.80 and re-broke the 3200 meter school record running 12:02.33.

Girls Top 8

Shot Put – 3rd L Long 34’6”

4×800 – 6th A Delancy, R Powell, H Carico, C Schwartz 12:47.36

1600 – 2nd C Schwartz 5:38.80

3200 – 1st C Schwartz 12:02.33

Girls Team Rankings

1st – Liberty-Benton 190.5

2nd – Leipsic 104

3rd – Riverdale 92

4th – Van Buren 81.5

5th – Arcadia 48

6th – Vanlue 33

7th – Pandora-Gilboa 32

8th – N Baltimore 29

9th – McComb 21

10th – Arlington 18

11th – Cory-Rawson 11

 

Boys Top 8

High Jump – 8th J Kimmel 5’4”

4×800 – 7th D Zitzelberger, A Trout, J Vanlerberg, C Mowery 10:44.59

400 – 5th G Gazarek 54.73

4×400 – 5th G Dewitt, J Kimmel, B Woodward, G Gazarek 3:52.92

 

Boys Team Rankings

1st – Liberty-Benton 163

2nd – Van Buren 122

3rd – Arlington 74

4th – McComb 66

5th – Leipsic 53

6th – Vanlue 51

7th – Riverdale 50

8th – Pandora-Gilboa 47

9th – Arcadia 16

10th – N Baltimore 15

11th – Cory-Rawson 6

 

For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/blanchardvalley/2021/Results%205.14.21.htm

Upcoming HS Track Meets

Wed 5/19 & Fri 5/21 Girls Districts @ Findlay HS

Thur 5/20 & Sat 5/22 Boys Districts @ Gibsonburg

 

