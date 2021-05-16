BVC League Track Results

HS Track Results – BVC Championship – 5/14/2021, by Suzanne Bucher
The BVC track championship was held Friday, May 14th @ Liberty-Benton High School. Caitlin Schwartz (Jr) placed 1st in the 3200m (2-mile) and 2nd in the 1600m (1-mile). Lexi Long (Sr) placed 3rd in the shot put. Gabe Gazarek (Sr) placed 5th in the 400m.
Caitlin Schwartz broke the 1600 meter school record running 5:38.80 and re-broke the 3200 meter school record running 12:02.33.
Girls Top 8
Shot Put – 3rd L Long 34’6”
4×800 – 6th A Delancy, R Powell, H Carico, C Schwartz 12:47.36
1600 – 2nd C Schwartz 5:38.80
3200 – 1st C Schwartz 12:02.33
Girls Team Rankings
1st – Liberty-Benton 190.5
2nd – Leipsic 104
3rd – Riverdale 92
4th – Van Buren 81.5
5th – Arcadia 48
6th – Vanlue 33
7th – Pandora-Gilboa 32
8th – N Baltimore 29
9th – McComb 21
10th – Arlington 18
11th – Cory-Rawson 11
Boys Top 8
High Jump – 8th J Kimmel 5’4”
4×800 – 7th D Zitzelberger, A Trout, J Vanlerberg, C Mowery 10:44.59
400 – 5th G Gazarek 54.73
4×400 – 5th G Dewitt, J Kimmel, B Woodward, G Gazarek 3:52.92
Boys Team Rankings
1st – Liberty-Benton 163
2nd – Van Buren 122
3rd – Arlington 74
4th – McComb 66
5th – Leipsic 53
6th – Vanlue 51
7th – Riverdale 50
8th – Pandora-Gilboa 47
9th – Arcadia 16
10th – N Baltimore 15
11th – Cory-Rawson 6
For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/blanchardvalley/2021/Results%205.14.21.htm
Upcoming HS Track Meets
Wed 5/19 & Fri 5/21 Girls Districts @ Findlay HS
Thur 5/20 & Sat 5/22 Boys Districts @ Gibsonburg