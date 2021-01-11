BVHS and U of F form Collaboration

Community to Benefit from Newly-Established Collaborative Partnership Between Blanchard Valley Health System and the University of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) and the University of Findlay (UF) recently announced they have formalized a collaborative affiliation relationship to ensure that the two organizations are closely aligned to ensure excellence in healthcare services from well-prepared professionals for generations of families within the region.

Through this collaborative partnership, both organizations seek to encourage more students from Northwest Ohio to consider healthcare majors. This effort will be achieved by providing increased opportunities for these students for more clinical experiences at the numerous BVHS facilities. This plan includes fully utilizing the simulation laboratory, located on the main campus of Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Additionally, best practice insights will be provided by the health system to UF faculty and students through special lecture, adjunct and advisory opportunities. BVHS and UF will also work together to develop additional, broader health-oriented programs.

The purpose of the initiative is to retain the newly-trained talented students for local employment.

“We are very proud to be partnering with BVHS to strengthen the healthcare opportunities for individuals in our community and for our students,” said Dr. Katherine Fell, University of Findlay president. “As the region’s leader in high-quality healthcare education with 29 healthcare-related degrees and certifications and more than 400 students graduating each year in healthcare-related fields, UF is delighted to have established this partnership. It will enable our students and graduates to gain the experience they need to serve our community well for many years into the future.”

Both organizations identified a community need to guarantee that the region has a trained healthcare workforce to serve patients. Additionally, the organizations recognized that the ever increasing cost of healthcare adversely impacts organizations being able to achieve their missions. BVHS and UF have also committed to exploring efficiencies in the provision of health care, which has begun with naming BVHS as the preferred provider for the University of Findlay health plan.

“This is an exciting opportunity for BVHS and the University of Findlay to work together in developing initiatives that will ultimately benefit the care of patients and the local community,” shared Scott Malaney, president and CEO of BVHS. “The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the importance and urgency of innovation in healthcare. This collaborative partnership will improve the health of all of the communities we serve and support the vital need for healthcare workers.”

From a governance standpoint, BVHS will have one seat on the UF Board of Trustees, and UF will also have one seat on the BVHS Board of Trustees. An advisory committee that includes representatives from both organizations will also meet on a regular basis to work together on the details of the collaborative partnership.

To further support University of Findlay students entering healthcare fields of study, a scholarship will be developed in the near future. As an added benefit, there will be discounted higher educational opportunities for BVHS associates.

“The ultimate goals of this collaborative partnership are to keep talent in our region, recruit others who can contribute to the local workforce and ensure elite health care for our residents,” explained Christina Muryn, mayor of Findlay. “Having BVHS and the University of Findlay come together in this innovative, forward-thinking manner is a testament to their commitment to the future of our community.”

About Blanchard Valley Health System

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is a non-profit, integrated regional health system based in Findlay, a unique micropolitan community in Northwest Ohio. BVHS is one of the largest employers in the area with more than 3,000 associates and serves an eight-county area that includes Hancock, Allen, Putnam, Henry, Wood, Seneca, Wyandot and Hardin counties. The BVHS mission is to provide “Caring for a lifetime.”

About the University of Findlay

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and innovative thinkers through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 academic programs including 29 health professions programs ranging from nursing and pharmacy to physician assistant and physical therapy. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.