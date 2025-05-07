BVHS: Angela Harden-Mack, MD, Joins Primary Care at Wellness Park

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is pleased to welcome Angela Harden-Mack, MD, an internal medicine physician. She will join the dedicated healthcare professionals at Primary Care at Wellness Park, located at 3411 Wellness Way in Findlay.

She earned her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan, and completed her residency at the Detroit Medical Center.

Her specialties include obesity medicine and holistic wellness coaching. In previous roles, she has also been integral in the development of obesity medicine and the expansion of non-surgical weight management services. Additionally, she has created staff development and education seminars and collaborated with program directors, office managers, and registered dietitians to improve clinic efficiency.

“I am excited to bring my expertise in obesity medicine and holistic wellness to the community, with a strong focus on developing meaningful relationships with my patients and emphasizing overall wellness,” said Dr. Harden-Mack. “I look forward to being part of this forward-thinking team and welcoming new patients to our practice at the innovative Wellness Park.”





Dr. Harden-Mack has been a lecturer for physicians continuing medical education, special community programs, and events.

Dr. Harden-Mack and her team are welcoming new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 419.423.5344.

To learn more about the services available at Wellness Park, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/wellness.

