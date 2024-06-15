BVHS Announces 35th Annual Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic Winners

The Blanchard Valley Health Foundation recently hosted the 35th Annual Julie Cole

Charity Golf Classic, presented by Dinsmore & Shohl and Gary & Jane Heminger, on

Monday, June 10, at the Findlay Country Club.



Players on 32 teams had the chance to tee off for great causes. The 2024 beneficiaries

include Bridge Home Health & Hospice, Blanchard Valley Health System Wellness Park,

and the Julie Cole Youth Golf Fund.



BVHS Wellness Park will offer easy access to primary care along with specialists in

fields including rheumatology, endocrinology and diabetes management, orthopedic

surgery, physical medicine, and rehabilitation at a new campus on the north side of

Findlay beginning in early 2025.



A champion and runner-up were announced in each of four flights of teams. They

include:

Flight A winners included Keith Brennan, Justin Day, Terrie Kahle, and Dave Welch.

Flight A runners-up were Jon Ballinger, Trevor Ballinger, Travis Ballinger, and Nate

Heintzelman.



Flight B winners included Jacob Bowe, Cody Diemer, Lee Kanney, and Jason King.

Flight B runners-up were Doug Dantuano, Paul Kramer, Rich Kramer, and Paul Worstell.



Flight C winners included Jeff Bryant, Chris Fordham, Tim Hadding, and Bill St. John.

Flight C runners-up were Jill Coppus, Shawn Coppus, Todd Farless, and Mark Moore.



Flight D winners included Michael Hennigan, Chris Keller, Dean Monske, and Mayor

Christina Muryn.

Flight D runners-up were Jami Koziel, Mychal Liparoto, Lauren Pirrone, and Andrew Taylor.

Julie Cole, a former LPGA golf professional, established this tournament in 1989 to

raise funds for hospice. For 35 consecutive years, she has returned to her hometown of

Findlay, Ohio, raising over $3 million for local beneficiaries.



This year’s event is projected to raise more than $200,000 for the beneficiaries. If you

are interested in donating to community healthcare projects, please call 419.423.5457.