BVHS Announces Acquisition of Lake Cascades Primary Care

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has acquired Family Medical Associates of Findlay, a primary care practice located at 1721 Medical Boulevard, Suite C, in Findlay. The practice is now part of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices (BVMP) and will be known as Lake Cascades Primary Care.



This allows BVHS to offer additional primary care services in Findlay, as part of an integrated care network in which primary and specialty providers work closely throughout Northwest Ohio to deliver quality care.

“This acquisition is an investment in our community. We know that a solid primary care foundation is essential for overall health,” said Kelly Shroll, chief operating officer, ambulatory services. “The team at this practice is known for providing excellent care, and we are happy to welcome them to the organization.”

Healthcare providers at Lake Cascades Primary Care include Daren Cheney, MD; Katie Frankart, APRN-CNP; and Lauren Studer, APRN-CNP.

Lake Cascades Primary Care will continue to offer primary care services for community members across the lifespan, including preventative care, wellness visits, health screenings, vaccinations, guidance with medication adherence, and chronic disease management.



The staff at Lake Cascades Primary Care will remain, and operations will continue as usual. There are no expected disruptions in service to patients.

“BVHS provides a continuum of care throughout eight counties, and joining BVMP means that Lake Cascades Primary Care is now part of a connected network,” Shroll added.

The providers at Lake Cascades Primary Care are currently accepting new patients. For more information, please call 419.423.7663.