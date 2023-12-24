BVHS Announces More Comfortable Mammography Technology

Blanchard Valley Health System is now offering 3D mammography at three locations in Northwest Ohio.

Mammograms are available at EasternWoods Outpatient Center in Findlay, Bluffton Hospital, and the Ottawa Medical & Diagnostic Center.

BVHS now uses SmartCurve paddles in its mammography, which reduces discomfort.

“Typically, mammograms are performed with flat paddles, which cause discomfort for women as those paddles compress the breast,” said Jill Jaynes, director of imaging at BVHS. “The SmartCurve paddle curves to fit the contour of the breast. It delivers the necessary compression to obtain a good image, but the process is more comfortable.”

Melinda Hughes, a mammography supervisor, said the SmartCurve paddle offers better compression. This means the tissue is spread out better, allowing for a clearer image. But, while medical professionals can see more of the breast and see it more clearly, the shape of the paddles makes the experience less intense.

“We have already had patients notice that the new SmartCurve paddles are more comfortable,” Hughes said.

Jaynes said the more comfortable process may inspire more women to get the mammograms they need.

“Fear of potential discomfort can be a reason some women put off their mammograms,” Jaynes said. “Offering a more comfortable option may make women more likely to schedule that appointment – which in turn means that potential cancers can be picked up earlier. We’re excited to be able to offer this at all three sites, and we are hoping it motivates some women to get their mammograms and improve their wellness.”

Hughes said 3D mammograms offer multiple images, providing more information to the radiologist reading the image. This can make picking up something harder to see in a 2D image easier. She said it is particularly helpful for women with fibrocystic breasts.

“Any time you can provide a more detailed look at the anatomy, it will give healthcare providers more information,” Jaynes said. “While 2D imaging is also helpful, 3D technology offers more detail. Even the smallest nodules can be seen more clearly with this equipment.”

Offering 3D mammography in Findlay, Bluffton, and Ottawa means women from throughout the region have easy, convenient access to the latest state-of-the-art technology at BVHS, Jaynes added.

Jaynes noted that, during the holiday season, women often devote their energy to caring for their families. She is encouraging women also to prioritize caring for themselves.

“Women may be setting goals for the new year for their family and career,” Jaynes said. “These are important, but I’d urge women to make sure their own health is also at the top of their list of goals. Prioritizing your own health also models the importance of taking good care of yourself for the younger women in your life.”

She urged women to schedule a screening mammogram in the new year if they haven’t already.

“Early detection can truly save lives,” Jaynes said. “Catching breast cancer early can make treatment far less intense, uncomfortable, and expensive. We want women to schedule their mammograms and are committed to addressing the barriers that may keep them from doing so. We are pleased to offer this new technology as part of that effort.”

To schedule a mammogram, please call 419.423.5323. For more information about mammography at BVHS, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/womens-health/breast-care/digital-mammography/digital-mammography