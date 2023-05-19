BVHS Announces New CPR and First Aid Class for Babysitters

Blanchard Valley Health System is offering several upcoming first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes to the community, including a new pediatric class designed for babysitters.

The HeartSaver pediatric course for babysitters includes education on infant CPR, child CPR, automated external defibrillators, and choking in children, infants and adults. Other units focus on basic first aid and how to address specific types of medical emergencies, such as bleeding or allergic reactions. Water safety, poisoning, and heat and cold safety are also among the topics covered.

The new course is particularly geared toward high school students and others who will be babysitting this summer. The class for babysitters is fully instructor-led, rather than being a mixture of hands-on and online instruction like some other classes. The first course begins May 30.

BVHS also offers a HeartSaver course teaching first aid and CPR for adults. This course is often taken by groups of people working for employers who require such training, but it is also possible to sign up as an individual.



The American Heart Association (AHA) estimates that more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur every year in the United States, but only about 40% of those who experience them get the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives. When a bystander can perform immediate high-quality CPR and use an automated external defibrillator, survival rates may double or even triple.

“After taking the HeartSaver class for adults, people have reported feeling more confident about being able to assist if needed, and relieved to know they have skills that might save a loved one,” said Jason Brunswick, simulation and clinical education coordinator at BVHS. “We’re excited to now also offer the HeartSaver pediatric class for babysitters. As a parent myself, I know how reassuring it is to know that babysitters have had first aid training.”

The HeartSaver classes are designed for the general public, but BVHS also offers several classes, such as basic life support, for medical professionals.

These classes are open to BVHS associates and professionals at other medical or dental clinics.

BVHS also participates in Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI). After medical professionals take an online course, an RQI cart with an adult and infant mannequin can be brought to their office so that associates do not need to come in individually for hands-on training but can all do it on-site. It is also possible to take these classes as an individual rather than in a group.

Programs available in RQI are basic life support (BLS), advanced cardiac life support (ACLS, also known as advanced life support ALS), and pediatric advanced life support (PALS).

All classes come with a valid 2-year e-card through the American Heart Association.

For more information, or to register for a class, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/classes-and-events/