BVHS Announces New Exam Tables at the Armes Center

The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, is excited to announce the addition of four automatic adjustable exam tables designed to increase patient mobility and comfort.

The tables were purchased through a $20,525 grant obtained by the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

The tables are designed to assist patients with mobility issues. They can lower into a chair form that sits more closely to the floor, improving accessibility.

Previously, patients needed to climb onto the exam tables. Adele Simon, RN, clinical office manager at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, explained that many cancer patients may be experiencing weakness or fatigue, while others may have a limited range of motion because of a surgical procedure. In addition, some use mobility aids such as a wheelchair, a cane or crutches.

“All of these patients will be better served by these new exam tables, reducing any discomfort they might otherwise experience,” Simon said.

Because the new tables can be lowered, patients may be more easily transferred onto them for exams. This creates a more comfortable experience for patients and also further strengthens safety protocols to protect both patients and associates.

Before writing the grant, associates surveyed patients about their needs and determined that these tables would help as mobility was a concern. In the future, they plan to conduct further surveys to determine the effectiveness of the tables.

“Obtaining these exam tables was a group effort. Clinical staff throughout The Armes Family Cancer Center collaborated with the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation. So many associates worked to demonstrate the need for these tables, and to ensure we could obtain them for our patients,” Simon said. “These tables enhance our ability to take better care of our patients, and our associates are excited to be able to create a more comfortable experience for patients.”

The grant was among 34 Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center 2022 Priority Impact Quality of Life grants awarded, totaling more than $1 million nationwide. The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis.

More information on The Armes Family Cancer Care Center can be found at https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/cancer/